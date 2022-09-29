Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News
A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Antonio Brown Kicked Out Of Dubai Hotel After Exposing Himself To A Woman In The Pool
Yeah, if you weren’t convinced that former star NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has lost his damn mind yet, here’s yet another example. We’re talking about a guy who is so egotistical that he couldn’t stay on a team for very long after his stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and when Tom Brady vouched for him to come to Tampa Bay, he proceeded to run off the field in the middle of their game against the New York Jets and call it quits.
NFL Makes Punishment Decision On Hit On Tua Tagovailoa
Tua Tagovailoa is the story of the weekend. The Dolphins quarterback was involved in a scary hit that left him severely injured during Thursday night's NFL game. The good news is Tagovailoa is reportedly doing well. He's moving all his extremities and is in good spirits. The NFL, meanwhile, has...
Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
A Massive Fight Broke Out in the Ladies Room During The Cowboys Win on Sunday
So many great headlines heading into Week 5 for your Cowboys of Dallas, TX:. "Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys QB to Start Career 4-0," "Dak Could Be Back Very, Very Soon," "The Cowboys Improve to 3-1 Despite Losing All-Pro Quarterback"... But all y'all wanna talk about is the fight in the ladies room, right?
NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Cris Collinsworth News
Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs. Collinsworth hadn't done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight. "The slide is officially back!" Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening. The NFL world...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo
Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
Look: Laura Rutledge's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon
ESPN's Laura Rutledge channeled some of her inner "Yellowstone" with her outfit on Saturday. On Twitter, one Rutledge's colleagues shared a photo of the SEC Network reporter, captioning the post:. "SEC Nation host/Yellowstone enthusiast." Rutledge even dropped a GIF from the critically acclaimed drama series in the replies. She didn't...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Vikings Have Announced Devastating Postgame Injury News
The Minnesota Vikings have announced brutal news on injured rookie defensive back Lewis Cine. Cine, who was the Vikings' first-round pick back in April, suffered a fracture of his lower leg during today's 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints in London. The gruesome-looking injury occurred while Cine was participating...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
