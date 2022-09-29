ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers make 7 changes to Week 4 injury report on Thursday

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
The Green Bay Packers made seven changes to the team’s Week 4 injury report on Thursday, including three downgrades but also four upgrades.

The big news first. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, was a non-participant on Thursday because of a groin injury suffered on Sunday in Tampa Bay. His lack of availability at this point in the week makes him increasingly unlikely to play Sunday against the New England Patriots, although coach Matt LaFleur called him “day to day.”

The Packers were also without left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin), but both absences were expected on Thursday.

There was plenty of good news. Running back A.J. Dillon (knee), outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin (hip), offensive tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) were all upgraded, including three – Dillon, Garvin and Watson – to full participation at practice on Thursday. There’s a very good chance all four players will be available on Sunday.

Watson’s return could provide a big boost of speed and versatility at receiver.

Rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones (illness) remained out, making it almost certain he’ll be inactive again on Sunday. Receiver Allen Lazard was still limited with an ankle injury, but he’ll be expected to play against the Pats.

Bill Belichick’s team was without quarterback Mac Jones for the second straight day and made only one change to the injury report on Thursday (offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste did not participate).

The Packers and Patriots will release final injury reports on Friday before facing off Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Packers injury report

Limited: WR Allen Lazard (ankle)

Full participation: RB A.J. Dillon (knee), OLB Jonathan Garvin (hip), WR Christian Watson (hamstring)

DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), OT David Bakhtiari (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis, OT Caleb Jones (illness)

Patriots injury report

Limited: S Josh Bledsoe (groin), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillian (thumb), WR Jakobi Myers (knee), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

DNP: QB Mac Jones (ankle), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), OL Yodny Cajuste (thumb)

