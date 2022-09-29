ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

2 men charged with stealing vehicle, license plate

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop in which troopers discovered the vehicle they were in was reported stolen, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers pulled the car over on Connell Highway after a registration check revealed the license plate had been stolen out of Newport earlier that morning.

Police said a VIN check on the vehicle uncovered that it had been reported stolen out of College Park, Georgia earlier this month. Troopers also found a pistol inside the vehicle.

Both suspects, identified by police as Kotey Gibson, 27, of Burton, Michigan, and Patrick Richardson, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested.

Gibson and Richardson have been charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, license or permit required for carrying a pistol, receiving stolen goods of over $1,500, receiving stolen goods of under $1,500, felony conspiracy and obstruction of an officer.

ABC6.com

Woman shot while stopped at traffic light in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A woman was shot while stopped at a traffic light in Providence Sunday night. Providence police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information was released.
WPG Talk Radio

Feds: Convicted Felon from NJ Charged For Having a Machine Gun, Ammunition

Federal authorities say a man from North Jersey made an initial court appearance on Friday on charges of possessing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a weapon. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 37-year-old Edward Austeri of Bloomingdale, Passaic County, was arrested on April 26th following a domestic violence incident and charged with state offenses. He is now charged on a federal level with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machine gun.
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
WPRI 12 News

Car totaled after crash in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A car was totaled following a crash on Homestead Avenue in Rehoboth Saturday night.  Rehoboth’s Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 11:30 P.M.  Firefighters from both Seekonk and Attleboro also responded.  No information about the driver has been released.  
REHOBOTH, MA
WTNH

Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police on Sunday launched a search for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
norwoodnews.org

Allerton: Group of Five Sought in Bronx Robbery Pattern

Police said, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at around 11.50 p.m., in the vicinity of Olinville Avenue and Thwaites Place, a 38-year-man was approached from behind by five, unidentified people and was allegedly punched multiple times on the face and body. The group allegedly stole his iphone, and then fled westbound towards Bronx Park East.
BRONX, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On September 30, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am the Bridgeport Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation within the 600 block of Arctic Street (19 shots). In less than a minute police received an additional ShotSpotter activation within the 100 block of Caroline Street (2 rounds). Patrol Officers heard...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

