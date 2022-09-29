ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress' stopgap bill delays billions for local community projects

A Wisconsin refugee resettlement program is feeling the pain of delayed funding from Congress. On September 30, lawmakers passed a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16 – but community projects, also known as earmarks, have been put on hold because the government is not yet fully funded.
