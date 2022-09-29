Bobby Bones and his wife Caitlin spent their weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah where their nephew was just born!. While visiting, Bones watched Arkansas lose to Alabama. He was really upset about the loss so he went for a walk through the city. He ran into a restaurant called M&C Burger that was advertising their pumpkin shake. He decided to try it and said it was “amazing.” He thinks people should get a plane ticket to Salt Lake City, and order this shake immediately.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO