100% Of Proceeds From ‘Florida Strong’ Helping Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Hurricane Ian has devastated Florida and The Carolinas after making landfall last Wednesday (September 28) near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane. Winds reached up to 150 MPH and according to NBC News forecasters, it was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in Florida. The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday (September 29) before strengthening back into a hurricane prior to making landfall in South Carolina on Friday (September 30).
Bobby Bones Reviews Pumpkin Milkshake While in Utah
Bobby Bones and his wife Caitlin spent their weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah where their nephew was just born!. While visiting, Bones watched Arkansas lose to Alabama. He was really upset about the loss so he went for a walk through the city. He ran into a restaurant called M&C Burger that was advertising their pumpkin shake. He decided to try it and said it was “amazing.” He thinks people should get a plane ticket to Salt Lake City, and order this shake immediately.
Help Is On The Way To Make Schools Safer And Healthier
PORTLAND, Ore. – Help is on the way to make schools safer and healthier. As part of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the U.S. Department of Education has awarded Oregon over $8 million dollars and Washington State nearly $16 million. The money will be used to provide all students...
