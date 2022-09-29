Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek roll to high school football victories
Zion Reynolds ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fort Dorchester to a 42-7 win at Ashley Ridge on Monday night in a high school football game postponed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Brian Campbell added 105 yards and two TDs for the Patriots. Ashley Ridge...
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats
South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football: Are Gamecocks prepared for their tests ahead?
South Carolina’s 50-10 blowout victory over South Carolina State was expected on Thursday night. The Gamecocks (3-2) had a fairly solid showing in all 3 phases of the game but still have some loose ends to tighten. And so there’s a question that lingers. Can a pair of...
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state
Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
The Post and Courier
Shem Creek shrimpers help iconic trawler grounded on Myrtle Beach by Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH — When the shrimp trawler Shayna Michelle lost a race up the coast against Hurricane Ian, the crew was rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter while the 83-ton vessel ended up stranded on the beach. The crew was taken to a hospital, treated for hyperthermia and released,...
South Carolina couple recovering after Hurricane Ian floods home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Recovering from Hurricane Ian is going to take much longer in certain parts of the Charleston metro area than in others. Christina and Mike Miller have lived along Shoreham Road on James Island for years, and while they knew this storm was coming, they didn’t think it would bring this kind […]
Images from Hurricane Ian’s landfall in South Carolina
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hurricane Ian was a Category 1 story again when it curved around and slammed into the area between here and Charleston early Friday afternoon. Ian had left billions of dollars in damages, at least 21 dead and millions without power as it crossed Florida then returned to the Atlantic and bent around […]
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC […]
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
The Post and Courier
Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island
A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
Channel 9 viewers share photos showing Hurricane Ian’s path through the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Carolinas Friday after tearing through Florida earlier this week. Channel 9 viewers shared pictures and video of heavy rain, flooding and powerful winds. Natalie Reyes sent Channel 9 a video of heavy rain and wind blowing through the trees outside of...
FOX Carolina
Flooding Near The Medical University of South Carolina In Charleston As Hurricane Ian Hits
Hurricane Ian causes Cherry Grove Pier to collapse in Myrtle Beach, SC (@LetitiaStrick6 / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX) FOX Carolina is tracking the latest conditions across South Carolina as Hurricane Ian moves through the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Strong waves and wind at North Myrtle Beach from FOX Carolina's...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
South Carolina couple marries ahead of Hurricane Ian landfall
A South Carolina couple was determined to tie the knot before Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on Friday.
Charleston City Paper
After the big storm, the cleanup begins
The Lowcountry dodged a hurricane bullet – this time. Now begins the storm cleanup following harrowing hours of Friday winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm that made landfall 55 miles northeast of Charleston in Georgetown County. “We’ll be back to normal Monday,” said Charleston Mayor...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
Storm shelters open in Charleston, Williamsburg counties
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Three emergency shelters are open for those who need to seek a safe place to ride out the storm in the Lowcountry. A pet-friendly shelter is open at the Bond Court Detention Center (3851 Leeds Avenue) and another shelter is open at Dunston Elementary School (1825 Remount Road). Residents in […]
