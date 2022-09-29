ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Wildcats

South Carolina makes its way to Lexington on Saturday after winning back-to-back games over Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Gamecocks will look to win their first conference game as they are sitting at 0-2 in the league after losing to Arkansas in Week 2 and Georgia in Week 3.
Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home

Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
Lowcountry Invitational welcomes bands from across the state

Mild fall temperatures and clear blue skies helped the Bands of Wando Boosters welcome 12 marching bands from around the state of South Carolina for the 16th Annual Lowcountry Invitational (LCI) on Sept. 24 at the Charleston County School District 2 Stadium. Fort Mill High School band members marched their...
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
Images from Hurricane Ian’s landfall in South Carolina

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Hurricane Ian was a Category 1 story again when it curved around and slammed into the area between here and Charleston early Friday afternoon. Ian had left billions of dollars in damages, at least 21 dead and millions without power as it crossed Florida then returned to the Atlantic and bent around […]
Publix reopening Lowcountry stores Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Publix supermarkets on Friday announced that some stores will reopen Saturday following closures due to Hurricane Ian. The following stores are scheduled to reopen on October 1: Charleston / N. Charleston Riverland Market, 1411 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC Ashley Landing Mall, 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, SC Merchants Village, 520 Folly Rd., Charleston, SC  […]
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
Millers All Day opens 2nd location on James Island

A popular King Street restaurant serving breakfast and brunch has added a second location in the Terrace Plaza Shopping Center on James Island. Millers All Day is now open at 1939 Maybank Highway in the space previously occupied by Zia Taqueria. Owned by Nathan Thurston and Greg Johnsman of Marsh...
Table Crumbs: First impressions of Poogan's, Lutheran church brings back Oktoberfest

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Cottontown Southern spot slings updated fare: In recent weeks, The War Mouth, a laidback Southern restaurant in the Cottontown neighborhood, named a new executive chef. Chef Harold Pendleton, who had worked in the restaurant as a line cook since 2016, now runs the kitchen and the restaurant announced on social media Sept. 27 that he'd be making updates to the menu — like this latest twist on a meat and cheese board.
After the big storm, the cleanup begins

The Lowcountry dodged a hurricane bullet – this time. Now begins the storm cleanup following harrowing hours of Friday winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm that made landfall 55 miles northeast of Charleston in Georgetown County. “We’ll be back to normal Monday,” said Charleston Mayor...
