WNEP-TV 16
Shades of fall — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This is the time of year that sums up the past nine months or so for farmers. In this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens stops by a farm in Schuylkill County to check in on harvest season. Check out stories from WNEP's...
WNEP-TV 16
Weed of the Week: Asiatic Dayflower
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — This week's weed of the week has tiny bright blue blossoms. Although the Asiatic Dayflower looks delicate and attractive, this plant could be invasive if not taken care of. Paul Epsom tells us where this variety of dayflower grows, how it seeds, spreads and how to get rid of it.
WNEP-TV 16
Good Morning PA - Dunmore Cemetery Tour
The Dearly Departed Players invite you to their Dunmore Cemetery Tour on October 9th at 2pm. Join them for a walk through history.
WNEP-TV 16
Saabi-Sil Retrievers Water Training
LEHMAN, Pa. — Randy Jones of Saabi-Sil Retrievers works his dogs all year long to keep them in tip top shape. Watch as he works with some of his retrievers on some water training.
WNEP-TV 16
Show Stopper Fall Decorative Planter
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — You will be the envy of the neighborhood with this beautiful fall porch planter. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows you how to create a stunning rustic elegant bushel basket planter for your porch or patio. He utilizes pumpkins, mums, decorative cabbage, grasses and other fall plants. The centerpiece is a lovely metal lantern. This planter is perfect for fall and will take you all the way to Thanksgiving.
WNEP-TV 16
Whirligigs And More
DALLAS, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY WHIRLIGIGS AND MORE. A whirligig makes a whimsical statement in your yard. They create movement and add color to your landscape. Arlene Roerig of Whirligigs and More creates a variety of these wind driven decorations that can be custom made to suit your interests and hobbies. Whirligigs and More offers different sizes and seasonal designs. Each design is hand crafted and hand painted.
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
WNEP-TV 16
Remembering Clarence Smoyer | From the WNEP Archive
The beloved World War Two Army tank gunner has died. Clarence Smoyer, from Carbon County, was 99 years old.
WNEP-TV 16
Looking back at September's weather
After what was one of the hottest summers on record for the Scranton area, temperatures fell right as Fall hit. Ally Gallo takes a look back at September's weather.
WNEP-TV 16
Man found dead after Scranton fire identified
A man is dead after a fire along West Gibson Street in Scranton. A man's body was discovered in the fire. He was later identified as 64-year-old Gerard McGuire.
