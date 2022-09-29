MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — You will be the envy of the neighborhood with this beautiful fall porch planter. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows you how to create a stunning rustic elegant bushel basket planter for your porch or patio. He utilizes pumpkins, mums, decorative cabbage, grasses and other fall plants. The centerpiece is a lovely metal lantern. This planter is perfect for fall and will take you all the way to Thanksgiving.

MIFFLINBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO