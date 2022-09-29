ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg, PA

WNEP-TV 16

Shades of fall — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — This is the time of year that sums up the past nine months or so for farmers. In this trip Back Down the Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens stops by a farm in Schuylkill County to check in on harvest season. Check out stories from WNEP's...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Weed of the Week: Asiatic Dayflower

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — This week's weed of the week has tiny bright blue blossoms. Although the Asiatic Dayflower looks delicate and attractive, this plant could be invasive if not taken care of. Paul Epsom tells us where this variety of dayflower grows, how it seeds, spreads and how to get rid of it.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Saabi-Sil Retrievers Water Training

LEHMAN, Pa. — Randy Jones of Saabi-Sil Retrievers works his dogs all year long to keep them in tip top shape. Watch as he works with some of his retrievers on some water training.
LEHMAN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Show Stopper Fall Decorative Planter

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — You will be the envy of the neighborhood with this beautiful fall porch planter. Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows you how to create a stunning rustic elegant bushel basket planter for your porch or patio. He utilizes pumpkins, mums, decorative cabbage, grasses and other fall plants. The centerpiece is a lovely metal lantern. This planter is perfect for fall and will take you all the way to Thanksgiving.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Whirligigs And More

DALLAS, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY WHIRLIGIGS AND MORE. A whirligig makes a whimsical statement in your yard. They create movement and add color to your landscape. Arlene Roerig of Whirligigs and More creates a variety of these wind driven decorations that can be custom made to suit your interests and hobbies. Whirligigs and More offers different sizes and seasonal designs. Each design is hand crafted and hand painted.
DALLAS, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Looking back at September's weather

After what was one of the hottest summers on record for the Scranton area, temperatures fell right as Fall hit. Ally Gallo takes a look back at September's weather.
SCRANTON, PA

