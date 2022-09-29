Read full article on original website
Related
hypepotamus.com
Southeast Startups Rally to Help In The Aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The future of emergency preparedness is ultra personalized, according to Florida entrepreneur Joe Russo. That thesis was certainly put to the test last week as his startup Emergency Ventures kicked its launch into hyperdrive in order to help Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 storm in southwest Florida and killed at least 88.
Comments / 0