Magnolia, TX

Community Impact Houston

Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall

Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

El Caribeño relocating in Cypress

El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Wingstop relocates in Clear Lake

Wingstop in Clear Lake relocated in September a short distance away. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Wingstop in Clear Lake relocated in September a short distance away. Previously located at the northeast corner of Bay Area and Space Center boulevards, the restaurant is now in a bigger location on the northwest corner of the two streets at 2403 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. B, Houston, near the Good Will.
HOUSTON, TX
Local
Texas Government
Magnolia, TX
Government
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Tomball, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE

After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Airrosti expands further into Houston with its latest rehab clinic in Bellaire

Airrosti Rehab Centers opened at 5411 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, on Oct. 3. (Courtesy Airrosti) National healthcare group Airrosti Rehab Centers opened in the Bellaire Triangle Oct. 3. The clinic provides diagnostics and treatment plans for patients dealing with chronic and lasting pain. The new location, at 5411 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, is serviced by Alexander Escamilla. 425-333-1117. www.airrosti.com.
BELLAIRE, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland

Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October

Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston ISD gives update on 5-year plan

Houston ISD is holding a series of town halls to update community members on progress in the district's five-year plan. (Community Impact staff) On the Sept. 30 episode of The Houston Breakdown, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj brings a report from one of Houston ISD's recent town halls, where the district is updating community members on progress with Houston ISD's five-year plan. Plus, later in the episode, Tess Coverman, Community Impact's vice president of sales and marketing, stops by with an announcement on the company's brand refresh.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New ballet studio Tutu School coming to House & Hahl Road

Tutu School offers ballet classes for young children. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tutu School has a new studio coming to Cypress in November at 16718 House & Hahl Road, Ste. M2, Cypress. The ballet school offers a learning experience in a boutique environment. Classes are offered for children from 18 months to 8 years old, providing young children with a chance to learn the fundamentals of ballet and hone those skills over the years. 832-392-0912. www.tutuschool.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

