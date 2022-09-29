Read full article on original website
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tomball Regional Health Foundation celebrates 10 years; $23M given to community programs
The Tomball Regional Health Foundation has helped fund health and wellness programs for more than 30 organizations over the last decade, including JoyRide Center in Magnolia. (Courtesy Marilyn Kinyo) The Tomball Regional Health Foundation is celebrating 10 years since its founding in 2012, Chief Administrative Officer Marilyn Kinyo said. The...
Dr. Martens opens in The Woodlands Mall
Dr. Martens opened its second Houston location in The Woodlands Mall in mid-September. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Shoe store Dr. Martens opened its second location in the Greater Houston region Sept. 16 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 2198, The Woodlands. Dr. Martens sells a variety of footwear for men, women...
El Caribeño relocating in Cypress
El Caribeño offers Puerto Rican cuisine, which features unique ingredients with traditional preparation methods. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) Puerto Rican restaurant El Caribeño is relocating to a larger space within The Shops on Mound, 12904 Fry Road, Cypress, in late October. It will be taking the former location of Locatelli’s, providing the restaurant with a larger bar, more seating and a patio. El Caribeño has been open since 2018 and serves traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. 281-304-2752. www.elcaribenotx.com.
Wingstop relocates in Clear Lake
Wingstop in Clear Lake relocated in September a short distance away. (Courtesy Wikimedia Commons) Wingstop in Clear Lake relocated in September a short distance away. Previously located at the northeast corner of Bay Area and Space Center boulevards, the restaurant is now in a bigger location on the northwest corner of the two streets at 2403 Bay Area Blvd., Ste. B, Houston, near the Good Will.
Vintage clothing store Bobbie's Pinups is latest tenant to join Railway Heights food hall
The Railway Heights food hall and market opened in August 2021 on Washington Avenue in Houston, bringing a mix of retail and restaurant tenants. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A grand opening will take place Oct. 7 for Bobbie's Pinups, a vintage clothing store that is the latest tenant to join the...
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
RETIRED TEXAS RANGER SWORN IN AS CAPTAIN AT MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT ONE CONSTABLES OFFICE
After 22 years with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Wesley Doolittle retired last week. Doolittle had the weekend off before continuing in his new endeavor in law enforcement. Monday morning, friends, and family gathered at Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Office. Constable Phillip Cash swore Wesley Doolittle in as his new Captain with the Precinct One Constables Office. His swearing-in was witnessed by family and friends that he has been associated with in law enforcement over the years. Some included Former Montgomery County Sheriff Tommy Gage, also Commanders with Houston Police Department, and Police Chiefs from around the area including Humble Police Chief Ken Theis and his Assistant Chief Dan Zientek. Doolittle will be over the Criminal Investigation Unit. He will also be over Lake Patrol, recruiting, Internal Affairs, and watching over the children of Willis as he heads up the Precinct 1 Deputies who handle security for Willis ISD. In addition, he was tasked with being Public Information Officer and dealing with the media.
Airrosti expands further into Houston with its latest rehab clinic in Bellaire
Airrosti Rehab Centers opened at 5411 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, on Oct. 3. (Courtesy Airrosti) National healthcare group Airrosti Rehab Centers opened in the Bellaire Triangle Oct. 3. The clinic provides diagnostics and treatment plans for patients dealing with chronic and lasting pain. The new location, at 5411 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire, is serviced by Alexander Escamilla. 425-333-1117. www.airrosti.com.
Texas Renaissance Festival to kick off Saturday
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 48th annual Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off Oct. 8 loaded with nostalgia. Over 400 stores, restaurants, pubs and experiences will be open to the public at the festival. Those who have attended the festival in previous years have learned to create armor, leather goods, blow glass, and other 16th-century activities. […]
Peruvian-style chicken restaurant Pollo Bravo aims to open location in Pearland
Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November. This is not a picture of food from Pollo Bravo. (Courtesy Pexels) Pollo Bravo plans to open a new location in mid-November at 15718 S. Hwy. 288, Ste. 170, Pearland, location owner Eric Rodriguez said. The chain of Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurants specializes in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken and offers a variety of sides and appetizers including taquitos. www.elpollobravo.com.
Missouri City studio Bollycurves bridges American and Indian culture through yoga and dance
The studio offers small yoga class sizes for a personalized experience. (Courtesy Bollycurves) Mother, son and daughter trio Shiela, Visak and Vismita Varghese own and run Bollycurves, a Missouri City studio offering Bollywood dance and yoga therapy classes with a focus on vulnerability and injury healing. After Shiela had a...
Festivals, fun runs and fundraisers: 27 events happening in Cy-Fair this October
Bridgeland will host Nature Fest with special guest Jungle Jordan, a zookeeper and wildlife instructor. (Courtesy The Howard Hughes Corp.) Haunted Trails and Psycho Hollow patrons can look forward to spookiness throughout the haunted attractions. 7:30 p.m.-midnight (Fri.-Sat.), 7:30-11 p.m. (Thu. and Sun.). $30-$40. Haunted Trails, 17115 Mueschke Road, Cypress. 713-618-3323. www.thehauntedtrails.com.
5 pumpkin patches to visit this fall in Tomball, Magnolia
The Old Time Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Patch runs through Oct. 30. (Courtesy Old Time Christmas Tree Farm) Take a trip to a handful of pumpkin patches this fall locally. This list is not comprehensive. 1. The Patch at Wildwood. 8911 FM 1488, Magnolia. 832-934-0100. Oct. 10-31. Times TBD. Free...
Houston ISD gives update on 5-year plan
Houston ISD is holding a series of town halls to update community members on progress in the district's five-year plan. (Community Impact staff) On the Sept. 30 episode of The Houston Breakdown, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj brings a report from one of Houston ISD's recent town halls, where the district is updating community members on progress with Houston ISD's five-year plan. Plus, later in the episode, Tess Coverman, Community Impact's vice president of sales and marketing, stops by with an announcement on the company's brand refresh.
Chick N Max sets sights on Willis for first of 25 restaurants in Houston area
Chick N Max has three restaurants in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to add 25 restaurants in the Greater Houston area through a development agreement with Aaron Johnson. (Courtesy Chick N Max) Chick N Max is planning to open its first Houston-area location in the Willis Shopping Center at 12312 I-45,...
KBTX.com
Central Texas landowers want answers from Texas Central about future of train route
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ninety-three property owners across nine Texas counties say they want answers about the future of the proposed high-speed train from Houston to Dallas. Attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central questioning the current status of the project. Attorneys say residents and landowners...
How to register to vote in Harris County by Oct. 11 deadline
Texans must register to vote by Oct. 11 to cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas residents planning to cast votes in Nov. 8 midterm elections have until Oct. 11 to register to vote. Those who have had recent name and/or address changes have the same deadline to update their voter registration status.
Texas Transportation Commission pauses toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249, Grand Parkway
During its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to pause toll rate price increases on Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway set to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Screenshot courtesy of the Texas Transportation Commission) At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Texas Transportation Commission unanimously voted to...
Della Casa Pasta in Tomball planning to expand next year
Della Casa Pasta, located at 1599 Hicks St., Ste. 2, Tomball, will be expanding into a neighboring space next year, according to owner Luisa Obando. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Della Casa Pasta, located at 1599 Hicks St., Ste. 2, Tomball, will be expanding into a neighboring space in 2023, according...
New ballet studio Tutu School coming to House & Hahl Road
Tutu School offers ballet classes for young children. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tutu School has a new studio coming to Cypress in November at 16718 House & Hahl Road, Ste. M2, Cypress. The ballet school offers a learning experience in a boutique environment. Classes are offered for children from 18 months to 8 years old, providing young children with a chance to learn the fundamentals of ballet and hone those skills over the years. 832-392-0912. www.tutuschool.com.
