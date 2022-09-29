Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere
TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up. “I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”
Yardbarker
Bruins inching closer to David Pastrnak deal after latest update on contract talks
David Pastrnak was among those to be on the move ahead of last season’s NHL trade deadline, but the Boston Bruins ultimately kept the forward, with the expectation that the front office and the player will be able to strike an extension deal in the offseason. It appears that...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Stars RFA Jason Robertson, and Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Dallas Stars restricted free agent forward Jason Robertson. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “We’re not even sure how long it’s going to...
Comments / 0