Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Reader’s Choice: Top 10 Architecture Projects on Architizer in September 2022
Architects: Want to have your project featured? Showcase your work through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Architizer’s journal is fueled by the creative energy of the thousands of architects from around the world who upload and showcase their incredible work. From conceptual designs to projects under construction to completed buildings, we are proud to serve as a platform for showcasing global architectural talent and the brilliance of visualizers, engineers, manufacturers, and photographers who are crucial members of the industry. A stellar drawing, rendering or photo, as well as a detailed project description, can go a long way in making a project stand out, as does indicate the stellar contributors on a project.
architizer.com
Yunzhai Community Center // SUP Atelier of THAD
The community center is located in Yunzhai Village, Changyuan City of Henan Province, which has been listed as a Demonstration New Socialist Village. The site of the community center, sitting at the entrance of the village and bordering Provincial Highway 308, is flat and woody with poplars. With respect for natural environment of the site, we marked the locations of the trees and came up with a layout featuring a series of courtyards so that the trees can be preserved.
architizer.com
ISHAQ ROCHMAN Proposes Floating Maritime Center ‘Gap of Nusa’
Gap of Nusa – Designed and floating next to Flores Island, in Indonesian water, East Nusa Tenggara, Gap of Nusa is a set of a floating and dynamic civilizations with inspirational scenic destinations that reconnect humans with nature through architecture. Architizer chatted with Ishaq Rochman, from ISHAQ ROCHMAN, to...
architizer.com
HOUSE AT THE OWL FOREST // BERKTOLD WEBER Architekten
Text description provided by the architects. A simple, clear wooden house on the hillside at the calm edge of the owl forest. The outskirts of the residential area of the village end here and this new object shapes this transition between settlement and nature.A staircase from the carport leads to the entrance of the house on the hillside floor.
Comments / 0