The Jewish Press
Brooklyn College Schedules Obligatory ‘Implicit Bias Coaching’ on Yom Kippur
The Brooklyn College faculty has scheduled a mandatory “implicit bias coaching” for members of the school’s search committees for the morning of Yom Kippur. The watchdog group StopAntiSemitism reported that the coaching is remitted for many who serve on job search committees with one of many 4 Zoom periods set for 11:30 AM Wednesday, the morning of Yom Kippur.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
educationplanetonline.com
24 Best Nursing Schools In Brooklyn:Requirements & Tuition
In Brooklyn, there are several possibilities for prospective nurses, including numerous renowned universities. There is likely a school that will suit your professional goals, whether you are starting out in nursing or are a practicing nurse who wants to get a higher degree. For information on accredited program choices and a list of all the colleges in the Brooklyn region, continue reading.
Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons
Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook shuts down Hewlett
For the first time in more than two decades, John Palladino and David Yaker found themselves on opposite sidelines at a Nassau County high school football game. Last Friday night, Yaker, Lynbrook’s first-year head coach, returned to Hewlett and guided the Owls to a 15-0 victory over the Bulldogs in a Conference III matchup.
Laundromat Opens on Depot Road
The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
WKTV
New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support LIHEAP
NEW YORK, N.Y. – As part of the recently passed temporary budget bill, New York is getting $1 billion in federal funding to support the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said when funds ran out for this program, it put more than...
fox5ny.com
NYC businessman vying for NY casino license
NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside's home woes continue
The Oceanside football team has encountered some pretty rude guests so far this season. Under gloomy weather conditions, the Sailors were shut out for the second time in three home games and dropped to 0-3 on their own turf after a 28-0 loss to Syosset on Homecoming Day last Saturday. Oceanside trailed by just a 7-0 score at halftime, but the Braves put the game away with a 14-point third quarter.
Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida prompts drill on Long Island
BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact prompted an emergency drill in our area Monday. Nassau County conducted a full scale tabletop exercise to practice disaster readiness, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. With no advanced notice, a surprise 6 a.m. wakeup call ordered every Nassau County department head in for an all-hands-on-deck drill.The drill was to practice plans starting five days from a hurricane - the "what ifs" and "how-tos" - if Long Island may be inundated. You don't have to imagine. Just 10 years ago, Sandy wreaked havoc and wasn't even a considered a landfall hurricane on Long Island. Officials urge the public to...
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased
NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
longisland.com
The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back
The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin avenges playoff defeat
There are few things sweeter in sports than beating a team that eliminated you from the playoffs the year before, especially in dramatic fashion on their home field. Biverly Brutus scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left and Josue Ascencio-Cueva made four saves and prevented a defensive disaster at the final horn as the Baldwin boys’ soccer team continued their strong start with a 2-1 win at Syosset on Sept. 28.
Slain EMS Lieutenant Comes Home to Huntington
Lt. Alison Russo came home to Huntington Friday, accompanied by dozens of colleagues in the Fire Department of New York, the day after she was killed in a random attack in Queens.
Services Scheduled for EMS Officer
Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens. The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont back playing at high level
Coming off its first conference championship since 1999, Elmont boys’ volleyball busted out of the gate this season to win its first seven matches behind a mix of veteran standouts and varsity newcomers. “We lost four key pieces but I expected us to remain relevant,” coach Ryan Straub said....
therealdeal.com
Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead hitting stride
For some teams, success doesn’t happen right out of the gate. After starting the season with two straight loses, the West Hempstead boys’ volleyball club has found its stride winning five of the last six matchups to rise in Conference 2C. Last week, the Rams took down Sewanhaka...
The Jewish Press
Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore
The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
