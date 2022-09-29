ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

The Jewish Press

Brooklyn College Schedules Obligatory ‘Implicit Bias Coaching’ on Yom Kippur

The Brooklyn College faculty has scheduled a mandatory “implicit bias coaching” for members of the school’s search committees for the morning of Yom Kippur. The watchdog group StopAntiSemitism reported that the coaching is remitted for many who serve on job search committees with one of many 4 Zoom periods set for 11:30 AM Wednesday, the morning of Yom Kippur.
BROOKLYN, NY
educationplanetonline.com

24 Best Nursing Schools In Brooklyn:Requirements & Tuition

In Brooklyn, there are several possibilities for prospective nurses, including numerous renowned universities. There is likely a school that will suit your professional goals, whether you are starting out in nursing or are a practicing nurse who wants to get a higher degree. For information on accredited program choices and a list of all the colleges in the Brooklyn region, continue reading.
BROOKLYN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Marshalls to Open New Store at Huntington Commons

Marshalls will launch its new location at Huntington Commons, formerly known as the Big H, with a day-long grand opening on Thursday. Moving from its current location nearer the edge of the property, the new store will open at 15B in the primary section of the center, more visible from New York Avenue. It will be next-door to the Shop-RIte, whose opening is expected soon, in a piece of the space once occupied by Kmart. Marshalls will fill 27,000 square feet.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Education
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook shuts down Hewlett

For the first time in more than two decades, John Palladino and David Yaker found themselves on opposite sidelines at a Nassau County high school football game. Last Friday night, Yaker, Lynbrook’s first-year head coach, returned to Hewlett and guided the Owls to a 15-0 victory over the Bulldogs in a Conference III matchup.
HEWLETT, NY
HuntingtonNow

Laundromat Opens on Depot Road

The long-awaited Laundry City Laundromat has opened on Depot Road in Huntington Station. The self-service laundromat at 215 Depot Road is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. On Sunday afternoon, people could be seen on Depot Road, carrying or balancing bags of laundry on bicycles on their return home.
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC businessman vying for NY casino license

NEW YORK - New York is getting ready to hand out three casino licenses and the competition is fierce, with several big-name corporations vying for a spot. But that's not stopping a local businessman from throwing his hat into the ring. It’s hard to see into the future, and such...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scott Greene
Herald Community Newspapers

Oceanside's home woes continue

The Oceanside football team has encountered some pretty rude guests so far this season. Under gloomy weather conditions, the Sailors were shut out for the second time in three home games and dropped to 0-3 on their own turf after a 28-0 loss to Syosset on Homecoming Day last Saturday. Oceanside trailed by just a 7-0 score at halftime, but the Braves put the game away with a 14-point third quarter.
OCEANSIDE, NY
CBS New York

Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida prompts drill on Long Island

BETHPAGE, N.Y. - Hurricane Ian's devastating impact prompted an emergency drill in our area Monday. Nassau County conducted a full scale tabletop exercise to practice disaster readiness, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. With no advanced notice, a surprise 6 a.m. wakeup call ordered every Nassau County department head in for an all-hands-on-deck drill.The drill was to practice plans starting five days from a hurricane - the "what ifs" and "how-tos" - if Long Island may be inundated. You don't have to imagine. Just 10 years ago, Sandy wreaked havoc and wasn't even a considered a landfall hurricane on Long Island. Officials urge the public to...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams: $225 million in taxi medallion debt erased

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 taxi medallion owners are getting much-needed financial relief.Mayor Eric Adams says $225 million was wiped off the books to ease the financial burden on taxi drivers."Recent years, the medallion owners and drivers have been burdened by crippling debt, and we did not want to sit on the sideline and watch this continue to happen. It's crushed dreams, and it crushed families," Adams said Friday.READ MORE: NYC, TLC and Taxi Workers Alliance announce historic deal on medallion debt reliefDrivers took advantage of the medallion relief program that restructures their loans so the debt is more affordable.A medallion is essentially a permit to operate a taxi in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Student Financial Aid#Financial Literacy#Ubs Arena#Barron#Everfi#East Division
longisland.com

The Haunted Milleridge Village is Back

The Haunted Milleridge Village is back for the season.The spooky fun at Jericho’s Milleridge Village starts Friday, October 7 and continues Fridays and weekends through October 30. The family-friendly event features a haunted house, escape room, a train, pumpkin patch, mini-golf, bounce houses, axe throwing, and more. The historic...
JERICHO, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin avenges playoff defeat

There are few things sweeter in sports than beating a team that eliminated you from the playoffs the year before, especially in dramatic fashion on their home field. Biverly Brutus scored the game-winning goal with 18 seconds left and Josue Ascencio-Cueva made four saves and prevented a defensive disaster at the final horn as the Baldwin boys’ soccer team continued their strong start with a 2-1 win at Syosset on Sept. 28.
BALDWIN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Services Scheduled for EMS Officer

Funeral services have been scheduled for Lt. Alison Russo, the EMS officer who was killed Thursday in Queens. The Fire Department of New York said that wakes are planned for Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Commack Abbey , 96 Commack Road, Commack.
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont back playing at high level

Coming off its first conference championship since 1999, Elmont boys’ volleyball busted out of the gate this season to win its first seven matches behind a mix of veteran standouts and varsity newcomers. “We lost four key pieces but I expected us to remain relevant,” coach Ryan Straub said....
ELMONT, NY
therealdeal.com

Church plans 343 apartments in East New York

Holy cow: A church-owned property across from a former dairy factory in East New York is slated to become a 14-story apartment building. The 362,000-square-foot project at 2797 Atlantic Avenue would include 353 apartments. The property owner is listed in city records as St. Malachy RC Church. Rocklyn Asset Corporation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead hitting stride

For some teams, success doesn’t happen right out of the gate. After starting the season with two straight loses, the West Hempstead boys’ volleyball club has found its stride winning five of the last six matchups to rise in Conference 2C. Last week, the Rams took down Sewanhaka...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY

