Marcus500 Isn't Afraid Of The Spotlight: Talks "Forever Rich" And New Music
Like many musicians, Marcus500 comes from humble beginnings. No one handed him his success; he worked for it. But, as music is a passion and calling, he had significant motivation on his journey to becoming a household name. He didn’t choose this career path, it chose him, and Marcus realizes there is no other option than to make a living as a musician.
Kanye West Makes Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West led Balenciaga's Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, modeling a "Ready to War" look for the luxury fashion brand. According to Rolling Stone, Ye charged the runway wearing a black utility jacket with an abundance of pockets, and the word "security" written on the front. Other models that took the runway for Balenciaga after Ye included Bella Hadid, Doja Cat, and Kylie Jenner.
Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo
A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
