Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls
The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17. Kansas is one of 11 unbeaten teams in this week’s AP Top...
Notebook: Kansas’ Daniel Hishaw Jr. leaves Iowa State win late with injury
Redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was taken by ambulance to the hospital after he left Kansas’ 14-11 win over Iowa State on Saturday in the fourth quarter with an apparent right leg injury. Hishaw, who ran eight times for 28 yards and a first-quarter touchdown, was fighting...
Why Wisconsin might have just become the biggest threat to the future of Kansas football
I know there are a lot of Kansas fans out there who are tired of hearing about the Nebraska job opening and whether Lance Leipold might be a candidate there at some point. I also know that Leipold, on several occasions now, has said he and his family are happy in Lawrence and plan on being here for a long time.
Staying alive: Kansas survives late scare, hangs on to beat Iowa State 14-11
It was hard to tell in the moments immediately after Kansas’ 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday what the prevailing emotion was among the players flooding the field. There was plenty of jubilation — and plenty of relief. “That was just a grinder of a win,” junior...
ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU
After two weeks of clamoring for college football’s biggest pregame show to come to Lawrence, the University of Kansas finally made the cut on Saturday night. Next week, when the 5-0 Jayhawks take on 4-0 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence to feature the Kansas football program for the first time in program history.
Free State tennis takes 3rd at league meet; Kinley VanPelt wins singles title
Free State High’s Kinley VanPelt won the school’s first Sunflower League singles title in years this week, winning her four matches by the scores of 8-0, 8-0, 8-1 and 8-1. Her performance helped lead the Firebirds to a third-place team finish, which teammate Maya Lee also contributed to by taking fifth in the singles bracket.
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
Final configuration of Old West Lawrence traffic-calming project to be installed soon
A much debated traffic control effort in Old West Lawrence continues, with the third and final configuration of the pilot program set to be installed soon. The revised configuration of traffic calming devices results in fewer turn restrictions and adds other new features, such as planters that take up a portion of the driving lane. The new configuration will be installed next week, weather permitting, according to an announcement in the city’s newsletter. The third configuration is based on the recommended plan from the members of the Old West Lawrence Traffic Safety Team, according to the project website.
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 2, 2022
Jonathan Paul Sielaff, 35, Lawrence, and Amy Lurken, 35, Lawrence. Ruth Olav Willmott, 28, Lawrence, and Benjamin Thomas Bolton, 28, Lawrence. Carlos Enrique Garcia, 37, Lawrence, and Neyrot Marcial, 35, Lawrence. William Noah McDade, 31, Rossville, Ga., and Erica Renee King, 22, Lawrence. Jonathan Stewart Boston, 47, Lawrence, and Carla...
Former Lawrence police officer enters into diversion agreement for misconduct charges
A former Lawrence police officer signed a diversion agreement on Monday to resolve charges he faced after using police computers to spy on a woman with whom he was in a child custody dispute. David Shane Williams, 35, of De Soto, is charged in Douglas County District Court with one...
Man shot by police in eastern Lawrence was reportedly armed, had multiple run-ins with legal system
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified Michael Scott Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, as the person who was fatally shot by law enforcement on Sunday in eastern Lawrence. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence police officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East 21st Terrace in reference to a report of criminal damage. While officers were on scene investigating, they were confronted by an armed subject, LPD said in a news release Monday morning. LPD offered no details about what happened next, but said only that “officers discharged their firearms” and that a person died. LPD did not release the person’s name, age or any other details.
ARPA funding reimburses Senior Resource Center after long search for new ADA-accessible vans
When the COVID-19 pandemic snarled supply chains, the Senior Resource Center for Douglas County had a big problem: Two of the ADA-accessible vans it uses to transport seniors to doctor’s appointments urgently needed to be replaced. Wheelchair-accessible vehicles were being snatched off the market almost as quickly as they...
Lawrence man known for leading police on multiple car chases has been charged with attempted first-degree murder
A Lawrence man known for leading police on high-speed car chases was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun. The man, Steven Carl Drake II, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. The charge stems from an incident on Sept. 28, when Drake is alleged to have fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a man with the intent to kill him, according to charging documents.
City pauses idea of donating downtown parking lot to Bert Nash for homeless housing; site near 18th and Haskell mentioned
A prominent downtown parking lot is no longer set to be donated to the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center for a unique multistory housing project. City commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting had told city staff to begin working on a plan that could include donating a city-owned parking lot — a to-be determined one along Vermont Street — to Bert Nash for what was anticipated to be a three-story building with 24 housing units for people experiencing homelessness. The project also would have room for support services and perhaps even a grocery store.
Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal accident near Lecompton
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating an accident late Saturday near Lecompton that claimed the life of an unidentified person. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, one person was killed in the accident that occurred about 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton. The victim’s name is being withheld as deputies continue to investigate the accident.
City opens temporary campsite for those experiencing homelessness, plans to create long-term site in another location
The City of Lawrence has begun to relocate people experiencing homelessness who have been camping in some city parks to a temporary city-run campsite, with plans to create a long-term site in the near future. With the recent opening of the new campsite, which is located near North Second Street...
Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council seeks community input on Rural Preservation Plan
The Douglas County Heritage Conservation Council is looking to put together a Rural Preservation Plan, and its first step in doing so will be an upcoming community input session. The meeting is set for Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vinland Fairgrounds, 1736 North 700 Road. The...
