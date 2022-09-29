ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

Kansas ranked again in both major college football polls

The Kansas football team’s streak of 674 consecutive weeks of being unranked ended Sunday, when the Jayhawks jumped into both the Associated Press Top 25, at No. 19, and the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 17. Kansas is one of 11 unbeaten teams in this week’s AP Top...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
West Virginia State
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
LJWORLD

ESPN’s College Gameday coming to Kansas for Week 6 showdown between KU and TCU

After two weeks of clamoring for college football’s biggest pregame show to come to Lawrence, the University of Kansas finally made the cut on Saturday night. Next week, when the 5-0 Jayhawks take on 4-0 TCU at 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Lawrence to feature the Kansas football program for the first time in program history.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Free State tennis takes 3rd at league meet; Kinley VanPelt wins singles title

Free State High’s Kinley VanPelt won the school’s first Sunflower League singles title in years this week, winning her four matches by the scores of 8-0, 8-0, 8-1 and 8-1. Her performance helped lead the Firebirds to a third-place team finish, which teammate Maya Lee also contributed to by taking fifth in the singles bracket.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach

Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Final configuration of Old West Lawrence traffic-calming project to be installed soon

A much debated traffic control effort in Old West Lawrence continues, with the third and final configuration of the pilot program set to be installed soon. The revised configuration of traffic calming devices results in fewer turn restrictions and adds other new features, such as planters that take up a portion of the driving lane. The new configuration will be installed next week, weather permitting, according to an announcement in the city’s newsletter. The third configuration is based on the recommended plan from the members of the Old West Lawrence Traffic Safety Team, according to the project website.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Oct. 2, 2022

Jonathan Paul Sielaff, 35, Lawrence, and Amy Lurken, 35, Lawrence. Ruth Olav Willmott, 28, Lawrence, and Benjamin Thomas Bolton, 28, Lawrence. Carlos Enrique Garcia, 37, Lawrence, and Neyrot Marcial, 35, Lawrence. William Noah McDade, 31, Rossville, Ga., and Erica Renee King, 22, Lawrence. Jonathan Stewart Boston, 47, Lawrence, and Carla...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Man shot by police in eastern Lawrence was reportedly armed, had multiple run-ins with legal system

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified Michael Scott Blanck, 43, of Lawrence, as the person who was fatally shot by law enforcement on Sunday in eastern Lawrence. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Lawrence police officers were called to a residence in the 1700 block of East 21st Terrace in reference to a report of criminal damage. While officers were on scene investigating, they were confronted by an armed subject, LPD said in a news release Monday morning. LPD offered no details about what happened next, but said only that “officers discharged their firearms” and that a person died. LPD did not release the person’s name, age or any other details.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Zone Defense#A Burning#American Football#Fbs
LJWORLD

Lawrence man known for leading police on multiple car chases has been charged with attempted first-degree murder

A Lawrence man known for leading police on high-speed car chases was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with attempted first-degree murder with a handgun. The man, Steven Carl Drake II, faces one count of attempted first-degree murder. The charge stems from an incident on Sept. 28, when Drake is alleged to have fired multiple rounds from a handgun at a man with the intent to kill him, according to charging documents.
LJWORLD

City pauses idea of donating downtown parking lot to Bert Nash for homeless housing; site near 18th and Haskell mentioned

A prominent downtown parking lot is no longer set to be donated to the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center for a unique multistory housing project. City commissioners at a Sept. 13 meeting had told city staff to begin working on a plan that could include donating a city-owned parking lot — a to-be determined one along Vermont Street — to Bert Nash for what was anticipated to be a three-story building with 24 housing units for people experiencing homelessness. The project also would have room for support services and perhaps even a grocery store.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Sheriff’s deputies investigating fatal accident near Lecompton

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating an accident late Saturday near Lecompton that claimed the life of an unidentified person. According to an email from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman George Diepenbrock, one person was killed in the accident that occurred about 10:10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton. The victim’s name is being withheld as deputies continue to investigate the accident.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy