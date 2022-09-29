ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Rudy's Live Thread: Texas Week

Norman, Okla. - It is that time of the week. Brent Venables and the Sooners have a lot to figure out after suffering their second straight loss. Last Saturday, Oklahoma was blown out in an embarrassing 55-24 blowout at the hands of undefeated TCU in a game where many expected the Sooners to respond after losing at home to Kansas State. In advance of next week’s matchup against Texas, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.
Game week six coordinator interview: Ted Roof

NORMAN, Okla. — The same issues we saw a week ago with Adrian Martinez and Kansas State reared their ugly heads once again, and even that much more so this past weekend. Max Duggan and the TCU offense torched Ted Roof's unit to the tune of 668 yards of total offense and 55 points.
Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2

This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
