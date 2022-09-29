Norman, Okla. - It is that time of the week. Brent Venables and the Sooners have a lot to figure out after suffering their second straight loss. Last Saturday, Oklahoma was blown out in an embarrassing 55-24 blowout at the hands of undefeated TCU in a game where many expected the Sooners to respond after losing at home to Kansas State. In advance of next week’s matchup against Texas, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.

