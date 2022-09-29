Read full article on original website
Rudy's Live Thread: Texas Week
Norman, Okla. - It is that time of the week. Brent Venables and the Sooners have a lot to figure out after suffering their second straight loss. Last Saturday, Oklahoma was blown out in an embarrassing 55-24 blowout at the hands of undefeated TCU in a game where many expected the Sooners to respond after losing at home to Kansas State. In advance of next week’s matchup against Texas, Toby Rowland will be hosting The Huddle at 7 PM and Sooner Sports Talk at 8 PM with Brent Venables at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ off Highway 9 in Norman.
The Flagship: Former Sooner Gabe Ikard previews Texas-Oklahoma game
As we count down to the Red River Shootout this week, of course we had to turn to former Sooner offensive lineman and burgeoning radio star on SiriusXM Big 12 Radio (Ch. 357) Gabe Ikard, who tells it like it is. And Ikard, who also provides color on OU football...
Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Gives Update on Dillon Gabriel, Sooners' QB Picture
With starter Dillon Gabriel in concussion protocol, attention turns to backup Davis Beville and maybe someone else as the Sooners prepare to face Texas.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. TCU
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's Big 12 game at TCU have been announced. The Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) and Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The game will air on ABC or ESPN.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
Game week six coordinator interview: Ted Roof
NORMAN, Okla. — The same issues we saw a week ago with Adrian Martinez and Kansas State reared their ugly heads once again, and even that much more so this past weekend. Max Duggan and the TCU offense torched Ted Roof's unit to the tune of 668 yards of total offense and 55 points.
What's ailing Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners? | The Block
In this segment of The Block, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer discuss Oklahoma's struggles in the last two weeks and should Brent Venables be cut some slack in his first year as the Sooner's Head Coach.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma getting blown out by TCU means this — RJ Young | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on TCU’s blow out win over the Oklahoma Sooners. RJ was shocked by how bad Oklahoma’s defense looked, and is concerned that the Sooners could end up with four losses this season after starting 0-2 in Big 12 play.
College Football World Shocked By Oklahoma's Performance Today
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Oklahoma Sooners. This weekend's game against TCU was supposed to provide Oklahoma a chance to get back in the win column. Well, it doesn't seem like that'll happen. TCU has a 41-17 lead over Oklahoma at halftime. Max Duggan has been...
Cowboys Step Up In AP Top 10; Sooners Get Dropped From Top 25 Completely
The OSU Cowboys are heading up the ladder of the AP Top 10 after their win against the Baylor Bears 36-25. However, the Sooners are in a completely different state after their loss against the TCU Horned Frogs 55-24 Saturday. Last Week: Sooners Drop Below Top 10 Of AP Top...
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby TCU Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke with the media following OU's 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Oklahoma DT Marquise Overton Calls Out Critical OU Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners fell to 0-2 in Big 12 play after losing to TCU on Saturday in embarrassing fashion 55-24. OU is 3-2 overall and has lost its first two Big 12 games for the first time in a non-COVID season since 1998 when John Blake’s team went 5-6. The fifth game of the Brent Venables era also becomes the program’s most lopsided loss since a 63-28 defeat against LSU in the 2019 College Football Playoff, and it is the largest loss to a Big 12 foe since a 48-14 loss to Baylor in 2014.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brent Venables getting torched as Oklahoma exposed as biggest fraud in college football
Oklahoma entered last Saturday’s game against Kansas State ranked No. 6 in the country and clearly in the College Football Playoff conversation. The Sooners, however, lost 41-34 to the Wildcats. Their attempt to bounce back from the upset loss today is going even worse, as Oklahoma finds itself trailing...
greateroklahomacity.com
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Scary Movies for Halloween!
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite scary and family Halloween movies this fall to help get you in the mood for All Hallow's Eve. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, or maybe you've never been before, you won't want to miss this. Watch your favorite fall titles under the stars!
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: Sept. 29-Oct. 2
This weekend, we’re featuring two popular festivals for the whole family to enjoy. You’ll also find a spot to shop around and an opportunity to support a community. We hope you celebrate the last weekend of September in OKC!. CELEBRATE. 23rd Annual Plaza District Festival | October 1.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO
Moore man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma, OHP says
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. — A 31-year-old Moore man died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in southeast Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report states that a 2006 Nissan Titan was traveling east on State Highway 3 just west of Atoka around 4 a.m. Sunday when it left the road and rolled about three times. Authorities said the driver was ejected about 130 feet.
