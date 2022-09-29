Scenes of Destruction and Humanity Emerge After Hurricane Ian, 5th Strongest to Hit US, Devastates Florida

Read full article on original website
Man Swims Half-Mile to Rescue 84-Year-Old Mom in Home Flooded by Hurricane Ian
A man swam half a mile through Hurricane Ian flood waters to rescue his mother, an 84-year-old wheelchair user trapped in her flooded home. Johnny Lauder, 49, arrived at the home of Karen Lauder in Naples, Florida, along with his son Xavier. They found her alive, but terrified and up to the neck in water with her belongings floating around her.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
Invasive Mosquito Breed Makes a Home in Southern California, Bugging Locals
For those prone to mosquito bites, summer can’t end soon enough, but people in Southern California say they’re getting more bites than usual. That’s because an invasive mosquito has made its new home there. According to LA County Vector control, the aedes mosquito was first discovered in the area 10 years ago and its activity seems to peak in the fall. They don’t fly very well, so they tend to stay close to their water source. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Avian Flu Kills Dozens of Penguins in South Africa
More penguins have died from avian flu at the colony at Cape Town's Boulders Beach, a popular tourist attraction and an important breeding site in South Africa, raising concerns for the species and for other seabirds. “It’s not a large number of birds that are affected at this point compared to the approximately 3,000 penguins in Boulders Beach, we don’t know where we are on that trajectory,” said Dr. David Roberts, clinical veterinarian. Inside Edition Digital’s Stephanie Officer explains.
Massive Sinkholes Appearing in Turkey Have Locals Concerned
Look at this massive and eerie sinkhole. It’s one of many that can be found in Konya, Turkey. The region is dealing with an increase in sinkholes, and there are currently over 2000 of them. This is due to several geological factors and an increase in locals using groundwater for irrigation and a drought. Although they’re fascinating to look at, their presence has locals fearful. Inside Edition Digital has more.
