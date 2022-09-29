Read full article on original website
Herbert Taylor
4d ago
Do not bring the iron man back do not like losing the business do not like being displaced because of those athletes they do not bring enough money to the island And then organizers make it 2 days yeah thanks guys appreciate it go away
bigislandnow.com
Gallery: Ironman’s Parade of Nations in Kona celebrates 5,000 triathletes from 90 countries
The VinFast Ironman World Championship’s Parade of Nations was held Monday afternoon in Kailua-Kona to celebrate approximately 5,000 triathletes who qualified for the elite race from about 90 countries. More than a thousand of fans lined both sides of the route along Aliʻi Drive from Kamehameha Beach Hotel to...
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Stairway to Heaven on Oahu: The Legal Back Way
The Haiku Stairs, also known as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in Oahu, make for one of the most popular, exciting, and controversial hikes in all of Hawaii. People travel from all over the world just for this one hike. And, it’s easy to see why! The views from the top are amazing. The problem? Hiking the stairs is technically illegal. However, there is a way to legally make it to the top of the stairs. This post will explain how to legally hike the back way up to the top of the Haiku Stairs in Oahu, Hawaii.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Should Maui Visitors Be Subject To $1,000 Fine For This?
A new county law went into effect yesterday on Maui. It’s something visitors should take note of since there is a fine of up to $1,000 possible for violating the new ruling. The bottom line is this. Don’t use any chemical sunscreen on Maui. Otherwise, you might get a warning or a fine of up to $1,000. The only exception is for persons who have a prescription.
bigislandnow.com
We got your maps: All you need to know on road closures during Ironman race days
Driving a car around West Hawai‘i during Ironman race day, or race days, in this case, is hectic. But it’s not impossible. For the first time in its four-decade history, Ironman is hosting two race days this year, Thursday and Saturday, but the double format is not the only change this year: Traffic patterns have been adjusted in some instances to try and make operating a car easier and safer while athletes endure their 140.6-mile journey.
mauinow.com
Celebration of Life for Maui Tomorrow founding board member, Mark Sheehan
Due to heavy rain, this event has been postponed until next week, Oct. 9. A Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, Oct. 2, for Mark Sheehan, founding board member of Maui Tomorrow. The gathering includes a potluck at 2 p.m., filled by a sunset ceremony starting at 4...
LIST: Best lobster roll sandwich spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best lobster roll sandwiches within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for October 2022.
1st wet season storm to drop over islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
mauinow.com
Maui kumu hula and musician authors new book on West Maui place names
Launch events are planned for a new book about West Maui Place Names. The book ʻOhuʻohu nā Mauna o ʻEʻeka, Place Names of Maui Komohana, is authored by Kumu Hula and award winning recording artist Cody Kapueolaʻākeanui Pata. More than 1,600 place names...
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
PHOTOS: Long Beach State vs Hawaii NCAA Volleyball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State Volleyball is sponsored by Naples Island Car Wash. Visit NaplesIslandCarWash.comto learn more.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
mauinow.com
Maui residents turn out for National Drive Electric event
The 11th annual National Drive Electric Week, a coast-to-coast celebration of electric vehicles (EVs), was held Sept. 24 at UH Maui College as part of the national week of celebrations taking place in every state through Oct. 3. “Maui drivers were excited to learn about all the options to switch...
KITV.com
Axis deer hurts Hawaii farmers which plays a factor in increasing produce prices
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The price of a head of lettuce at Pukalani Superette is $10 and the owners are receiving backlash on social media. President of Pukalani Superette, Megan Nakashima, said the farmer who supplies lettuce for her market had his entire field wiped out by axis deer. Nakashima said she turned to the mainland for lettuce which ramped up the price from $2 a pound to $10 for one head.
KITV.com
"Post-apocalypse" drive-through haunted house coming to Aloha Stadium
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Halloween is right around the corner, and Aloha Stadium is about to get spooky. Starting next Friday, October 7, the parking lot will transform into a drive-through haunted house, featuring six interactive scenes to scare, all from inside your car.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Shave Ice on O‘ahu
Baldwin’s Sweet Shop in Waimalu had lemon peel syrup even before the lemon peel craze—it’s just one of the unique local kine flavors they offer that I love. Well, this summer, I revisited Baldwin and found that they now have grated lemon peel (the dried, salted kind) as an extra topping! Not only does it add more lemon peel flavor to my shave ice, I love having the chewy peel in every bite of the tart ice. Excuse me while I salivate. —Melissa Chang.
