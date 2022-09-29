Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 San Jose Sharks
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 San Jose Sharks.
lastwordonsports.com
Why the “Kid Line” Is Headed For Breakout New York Rangers Season
There are many different things that are necessary for a team to be successful in the National Hockey League. And The New York Rangers check all of the boxes. They have the best goaltender in the league, elite goal scorers, one of the best coaches in the world, and outstanding defensemen up and down the lineup. But perhaps the most important attribute that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals last year was their depth of scoring. In particular, the emergence of the “Kid Line”. A New York Rangers season in 2022-23 could see a breakout year for the young line.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Philadelphia Flyers Defenceman Trade Possibilities
It’s Monday and that means it’s time for another edition of NHL rumours. We’re just days away from the start of the regular season, but some teams might already be thinking about a deal. There are some contenders in the league, but a good number of teams that may struggle. One of those teams that have been forecasted to have a tough season is the Philadelphia Flyers. Could the Broad Street Bullies make a Travis Sanheim trade if things go south quickly? This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at that possibility.
NBC Sports
Sandstrom suffers injury as Flyers are blanked; here comes Tortorella
John Tortorella, come on down. It's only the preseason, as they say, but the Flyers have generated little offense or buzz through their first four exhibition games. They were blanked by the Bruins, 4-0, Saturday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston. The Bruins' final goal was an empty-netter. The Flyers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastwordonsports.com
New Jersey Devils Top Line Making A Case To Stay Together
It is only pre-season, but there is plenty to be excited about. Wins are wonderful, but it is about the big picture as each team heads into the regular season. In regards to the New Jersey Devils, they have made their first roster cuts, and they are getting close to finalizing the opening night roster. One New Jersey Devils pre-season line that has stood out the most is the line of Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, and Alexander Holtz.
How Celtics Teammate Feels About Blake Griffin Signing
Blake Griffin is the newest member of the Boston Celtics, and one teammate “loves” the addition. The Celtics signed Griffin to a one-year, fully guaranteed contract Friday, adding a veteran to the frontcourt after a rash of injuries left them without very much bench depth heading into training camp. While Griffin, a six-time All-Star, isn’t the player he once was, new teammate Marcus Smart seems to like what he believes the 14-year veteran can bring to Boston.
Red Sox’s Alex Cora: ‘I bet going into next season, we’re going to be picked to finish last’
TORONTO — Manager Alex Cora has spoken confidently in recent days about how the Red Sox will be better in 2023. But why is Cora so confident? The future looks as uncertain as ever for the Red Sox who have seven players — Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha, Tommy Pham, Rich Hill and Matt Strahm — who have the ability to become free agents. Possibly $121.5 million is coming off the books. Bogaerts is expected to opt out of the final three years, $60 million left on his contract. Pham has a $12 million mutual option. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom must decide whether to extend qualifying offers to Martinez, Eovaldi and Wacha.
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Status of Extension Talks for Montreal Canadiens Forward
The regular season is soon upon us, but some teams are already planning ahead for the future. There will be some big names that become restricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. One of those names is dynamic young Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at the impending Cole Caufield extension talks.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes Defencemen Could Land With Western Canadian Team
This guy might be the most popular in the game right now. His name has been popping up in trade rumours for a year, and the heat on that matter has been cranked up a notch. Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun is in the rumour mill, and another team has emerged as a potential landing spot. The team in the east that has emerged is the Columbus Blue Jackets, but today we focus on the western conference team.
lastwordonsports.com
Shea Weber for P.K. Subban Final Trade Analysis
Six years ago on June 29, 2016, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators completed a blockbuster trade that saw them swap franchise defenseman Shea Weber and P.K. Subban. Both players have had successful careers in their own right but it appears that their careers are ending. On Tuesday P.K. Subban decided to call it a career and announce his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 33. Weber on the other hand hasn’t formally announced his retirement but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he won’t play again. The former habs captain hasn’t suited up since the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. With both players’ careers seemingly over we can now analyze who won the Weber for Subban trade.
Red Sox look to ride late-season momentum, host Rays
Looking to end the season on a high note, the Boston Red Sox will continue their final series of 2022
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
Ottawa Senators Goalie Injured for Weeks, Claim Magnus Hellberg Off Waivers
The Ottawa Senators announced today that goaltender Cam Talbot is injured. Unfortunately, he is expected to miss five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury. Darren Dreger reports that the injury is a cracked rib that came last week. However, they didn’t believe it was anything serious until X-Rays were done and showed it was more than a bruise. Additionally, they have claimed Magnus Hellberg off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Ottawa Senators goalie duo to start the year may now be Anton Forsberg and Hellberg.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our latest series here at Last Word on Hockey. The Puck Drop Preview series takes you through each team as the season is fast approaching. The preview will focus on the narratives surrounding the team ending last year, during the offseason, and heading into the 2022-23 season. Puck Drop Preview also focuses on what the season has in store for each team from a roster and expectations perspective. Join us, as we look at all 32 teams before the season starts. Today, we take a look at the 2022-2023 Pittsburgh Penguins.
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Extend Starting Netminder
The Montreal Canadiens extended goalie Jake Allen on a two-year contract worth $3.85 million per season, the team announced Saturday morning. The contract will take effect in 2023-24. Canadiens Extend Jake Allen. In a reversal of recent trends, a piece of the Canadiens’ 2021 Stanley Cup Final run is staying...
markerzone.com
SENATORS RELEASE FORMER 5TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
The Ottawa Senators announced a flurry of roster moves following Saturday night's overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. Several players were assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, but arguably the big move of the evening was releasing a former 5th overall pick from his PTO. Michael...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela's Insane Defensive Highlights
Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela can flash the leather all around the diamond with plenty of highlights to prove it.
Comments / 1