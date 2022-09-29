There are many different things that are necessary for a team to be successful in the National Hockey League. And The New York Rangers check all of the boxes. They have the best goaltender in the league, elite goal scorers, one of the best coaches in the world, and outstanding defensemen up and down the lineup. But perhaps the most important attribute that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals last year was their depth of scoring. In particular, the emergence of the “Kid Line”. A New York Rangers season in 2022-23 could see a breakout year for the young line.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO