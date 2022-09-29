Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Philadelphia Flyers Defenceman Trade Possibilities
It’s Monday and that means it’s time for another edition of NHL rumours. We’re just days away from the start of the regular season, but some teams might already be thinking about a deal. There are some contenders in the league, but a good number of teams that may struggle. One of those teams that have been forecasted to have a tough season is the Philadelphia Flyers. Could the Broad Street Bullies make a Travis Sanheim trade if things go south quickly? This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at that possibility.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 San Jose Sharks
Last Word On Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re previewing the 2022-23 San Jose Sharks.
lastwordonsports.com
Why the “Kid Line” Is Headed For Breakout New York Rangers Season
There are many different things that are necessary for a team to be successful in the National Hockey League. And The New York Rangers check all of the boxes. They have the best goaltender in the league, elite goal scorers, one of the best coaches in the world, and outstanding defensemen up and down the lineup. But perhaps the most important attribute that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals last year was their depth of scoring. In particular, the emergence of the “Kid Line”. A New York Rangers season in 2022-23 could see a breakout year for the young line.
lastwordonsports.com
Ottawa Senators Roster Outlook Providing Hype for the Season
With the season drawing nearer and nearer, speculation has begun. With teams finalizing their rosters as they prepare for puck drop, the hype has only just begun. One team that made head waves early was the Ottawa Senators. With the players acquired and extended, the hype surrounding the team is real. The Ottawa Senators roster outlook makes the hype real.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Status of Extension Talks for Montreal Canadiens Forward
The regular season is soon upon us, but some teams are already planning ahead for the future. There will be some big names that become restricted free agents after the 2022-23 season. One of those names is dynamic young Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield. This edition of NHL rumours takes a look at the impending Cole Caufield extension talks.
lastwordonsports.com
Ottawa Senators Goalie Injured for Weeks, Claim Magnus Hellberg Off Waivers
The Ottawa Senators announced today that goaltender Cam Talbot is injured. Unfortunately, he is expected to miss five to seven weeks with an upper-body injury. Darren Dreger reports that the injury is a cracked rib that came last week. However, they didn’t believe it was anything serious until X-Rays were done and showed it was more than a bruise. Additionally, they have claimed Magnus Hellberg off of waivers from the Seattle Kraken. The Ottawa Senators goalie duo to start the year may now be Anton Forsberg and Hellberg.
lastwordonsports.com
Looking At Alex Newhook, Other Newfoundland and Labrador Players Next NHL Season
Hockey in the most Easternmost land of North America has seen a resurgence as of late. This is led by the St. John’s native, Alex Newhook who was a part of the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions, Colorado Avalanche. Moreover, he was the first NHL champion from the province of Newfoundland and Labrador since 2011. That was when the Boston Bruins, and Bonavista’s own, Michael Ryder, accomplished the feat. At the time around that decade, Newfoundlanders were seeing their formidable glory days with names such as Adam Pardy, Ryan Clowe, and fellow cup champ, Daniel Cleary, among others. Now, players from the province are once again establishing themselves are successful NHL regulars.
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Arizona Coyotes Defencemen Could Land With Western Canadian Team
This guy might be the most popular in the game right now. His name has been popping up in trade rumours for a year, and the heat on that matter has been cranked up a notch. Arizona Coyotes Jakob Chychrun is in the rumour mill, and another team has emerged as a potential landing spot. The team in the east that has emerged is the Columbus Blue Jackets, but today we focus on the western conference team.
RELATED PEOPLE
lastwordonsports.com
Shea Weber for P.K. Subban Final Trade Analysis
Six years ago on June 29, 2016, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators completed a blockbuster trade that saw them swap franchise defenseman Shea Weber and P.K. Subban. Both players have had successful careers in their own right but it appears that their careers are ending. On Tuesday P.K. Subban decided to call it a career and announce his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 33. Weber on the other hand hasn’t formally announced his retirement but it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he won’t play again. The former habs captain hasn’t suited up since the Stanley Cup finals in 2021. With both players’ careers seemingly over we can now analyze who won the Weber for Subban trade.
lastwordonsports.com
Puck Drop Preview: 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins
Welcome to our latest series here at Last Word on Hockey. The Puck Drop Preview series takes you through each team as the season is fast approaching. The preview will focus on the narratives surrounding the team ending last year, during the offseason, and heading into the 2022-23 season. Puck Drop Preview also focuses on what the season has in store for each team from a roster and expectations perspective. Join us, as we look at all 32 teams before the season starts. Today, we take a look at the 2022-2023 Pittsburgh Penguins.
lastwordonsports.com
CF Montreal edges D.C. United in final season home game
MONTREAL, QC – CF Montreal will head into its final game of the MLS season with a chance to win the Supporters’ Shield and a first-round bye in the playoffs. CF Montreal edges D.C. United in final season home game this year. CF Montreal edges D.C. United as...
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Extend Starting Netminder
The Montreal Canadiens extended goalie Jake Allen on a two-year contract worth $3.85 million per season, the team announced Saturday morning. The contract will take effect in 2023-24. Canadiens Extend Jake Allen. In a reversal of recent trends, a piece of the Canadiens’ 2021 Stanley Cup Final run is staying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lastwordonsports.com
NYCFC Clinch Playoff Spot Before a Comeback Win Over Orlando
HARRISON, NJ – After the announcement that NYCFC had clinched a spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday night, the club pulled off a 2-1 comeback in New Jersey the very next day against Orlando City securing a first-round match at home for their upcoming Championship defense.
lastwordonsports.com
Supporters Shield slips away from Union as Daniel Rios runs riot
Saturday night’s 4-0 defeat to Charlotte couldn’t have come at a worse time for Philadelphia Union. Needing to pick up at least a point away to The Crown to keep their Supporters Shield hopes alive, attention now turns to a potential first-ever MLS Cup triumph. Knowing that The...
lastwordonsports.com
Inter Miami CF improves MLS Cup Playoffs chances with big win
TORONTO, ON – Inter Miami CF improves their MLS Cup Playoffs chances with a big win against Toronto FC. It did not look good for the road side to start the game. However, thanks to a solid second-half performance and great defence, Miami comes away with the win. Inter...
Comments / 0