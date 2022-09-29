ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
National League Glance

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Washington (Abbott 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game. St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-12), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4),...
Monday's Major League Linescores

0010000x—131 Berríos, Mayza (7) and Kirk; Kremer, Akin (7), Cano (8) and Rutschman. W_Berríos 12-7. L_Kremer 8-7. Sv_Mayza (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (32). Severino, M.Castro (8), Effross (9) and Higashioka; M.Pérez, Tinoco (7), J.Hernández (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Severino 7-3. L_M.Pérez 12-8. Sv_Effross (4). HRs_New York, M.Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30).
MLB
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base successfully. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is to have an MRI Tuesday. Andrew Chafin struck out Carlos Santana for his third save.
