The undefeated Warriors aim to be top contenders for District and Colonial League titles

WFMZ-TV Online
Saucon Valley girls soccer wins 5th straight by downing Northern Lehigh
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Saucon Valley girls soccer team didn't seem to mind the wet conditions as they rolled to a 9-1 Colonial League victory over Northern Lehigh. Ava Riehl netted a hat trick for the Panthers in the first 25 minutes of action as the hosts won for the seventh time in the last eight games.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coworkers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. — It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life," said Steve Moskowitz, the CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. "That's why everybody here is reeling so hard." Golf, guitars, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ATIYEH WAREHOUSES: 1492 Van Buren Road, Palmer Township. The township's board of supervisors denied a conditional use for two warehouses proposed by developer Abe Atiyeh. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Music Monday: Walter Lee & Christian Porter
Halloween is right around the corner, and it's never sounded better at winery in Stroudsburg. That's where local musicians Walter Lee and Christian Porter are teaming up for a big show at Renegade Winery. They joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Devil's Last Laugh, a haunted attraction debuted in Lehighton
LEHIGHTON, Pa. -- It was a shivery Friday night, but locals still showed up for the debut of Devil's Last Laugh in Lehighton. Devil's Last Laugh is the newest haunted attraction in the Poconos, featuring a wagon ride from the ticket booth to the event's spooky entrance. Deranged clowns greet...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanted: East Stroudsburg woman, who may be living in Georgia, facing heroin charges
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Authorities in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in finding a woman wanted on heroin charges. Kathleen Ellis, 24, is facing charges related to the sale and distribution of heroin, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Her last known address in Pennsylvania is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after pedestrian accident in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died after a pedestrian crash over the weekend. John Sassaman, 63, was involved in the crash around 12:50 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of S. 24th Street in Allentown, said the county coroner's office. The Salisbury Township man was pronounced dead...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coopersburg Fire Company gets state funding to replace vital equipment
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh County fire company is getting a big boost from the state government. State Sen. Pat Browne presented a $100,000 state grant to the Coopersburg Fire Company. The money will allow the fire company to replace its aging air-pack filling station. Browne says it's important for...
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 traffic stoppages for rock blasting in Hunterdon County, NJ to continue through October
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Drivers who go through Hunterdon County, New Jersey on I-78 only have a month left of those total traffic stoppages before construction goes on a winter hiatus. A project involving rock blasting has been underway since June to keep the roadway safe. At times, there is...
WFMZ-TV Online
High school student killed, another injured in Chester County crash
TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pa. -- Two teenagers were involved in a serious crash in Chester County. Police officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Saturday in the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township, officials said. Two teenaged males were inside the vehicle. The driver, a student...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County church victim of fraud
KEMPTON, Pa. -- An unknown person stole a check written by Kempton New Church. The check, valued at $11,631, was cashed without the consent of the church. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PSP Hamburg at 610-562-6885.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman, 80, dies of injuries sustained in August crash
MAHONING TWP., Pa. - A Carbon County woman has died more than a month after she was involved in a car crash. Patricia Rodenbach, 80, was pronounced dead Friday afternoon at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release. The Lehighton area woman died...
WFMZ-TV Online
More families join $50M class action lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County
Several more families have joined a federal discrimination lawsuit against Sesame Place in Bucks County. The class action suit now includes 89 families involving 125 children. In the original lawsuit filed in July, a Baltimore family claims multiple characters at the park ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading
READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposes 2023 budget that keeps taxes unchanged
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure proposed Monday a 2023 budget that keeps taxes at current levels. If County Council, which has to approve spending plans, votes in favor of the McClure plan, property taxes would remain at 10.8 mills, or $540 for a property assessed at $50,000. McClure's proposed operating...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek man missing from Doylestown neighborhood
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Richard Washington was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood in Doylestown, said Central Bucks Regional police. The 49-year-old had walked to the mailbox area on Sandy Ridge Drive, police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for 3 juveniles who walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home
WARMINSTER, Pa. -- Three juvenile females walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home in Warminster on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m. They were last seen on foot going towards York Road. The three females are identified as:. Imani Dodson, 15 years old, 5' 7", 155 lbs.,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown man pleads guilty in deadly drive-by shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man will spend years in prison for shooting two people outside a home in 2021. Devin Rarick pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder and aggravated assault in the May 10 shooting outside a Lehigh Street home, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He was...
