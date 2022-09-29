Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
abcnews4.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
columbiabusinessreport.com
American SpiralWeld opens part of $40M expansion in Richland County
American SpiralWeld Pipe Company in Columbia recently opened a new pipe-coating facility at its location at 2061 American Italian Way off Shop Road. Production at the new facility started about three weeks ago but an official ribbon cutting for the expansion was held Sept. 29, with Gov. Henry McMaster, Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker and other community officials in attendance.
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Government Technology
Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan
(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district promotes staffer to long-vacant payroll position despite concerns
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District One board officials have raised concerns over the position of director of accounts payable and payroll, mirroring concerns about financial services and the district's hiring process that have fallen on deaf ears for too long, a board member said. Naomi Mitchell, the person...
carolinapanorama.com
2023 South Carolina African-American History Calendar to be unveiled
The South Carolina Department of Education cordially invites you to the unveiling of the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts, located at 1051 Greene Street in Columbia, SC.
WLTX.com
Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Synovus Bank
Definitely the people. I’m blessed to work with an incredible team that loves helping our customers reach their financial goals. Our culture is also extremely important to us. We enjoy each other’s company and that helps to build a first-class workplace. What is your business’s biggest challenge?
The Post and Courier
70-foot-tall oak tree crashes through Columbia musicians' house during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA — Roger Caughman was suspicious of the position of the tire swing in his backyard. The swing that normally swayed at least a foot above the grass from the sturdy behemoth of an oak tree was now resting on the ground. He thought maybe the rope had come...
WIS-TV
SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
WIS-TV
Monday morning structure fire on Pinecrest Court displaces resident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Monday morning structure fire sent one person to the hospital. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said their crews were at the scene after reports of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court at around 8:45 a.m. First responders were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police Department are investigating threat against Eau Claire High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department says they are monitoring a threat against Eau Claire High School that was issued through social media. Officers are currently at the school and in the area. Children were allowed to be picked up early by parents. Officials are continuing to investigate the...
2,500 without power following crash in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
