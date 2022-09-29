ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Health
City
Columbia, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

American SpiralWeld opens part of $40M expansion in Richland County

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company in Columbia recently opened a new pipe-coating facility at its location at 2061 American Italian Way off Shop Road. Production at the new facility started about three weeks ago but an official ribbon cutting for the expansion was held Sept. 29, with Gov. Henry McMaster, Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker and other community officials in attendance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC
Government Technology

Feds Approve South Carolina’s $25M EV Charging Plan

(TNS) — The approval of a new state plan to add electric vehicle charging stations could add to more than a dozen already in York County. Federal approval of South Carolina’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan announced recently puts more than $25 million for new stations statewide in the next two years. The announcement is part of $1.5 billion to build chargers across 75,000 miles of highway nationwide.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ent#Coo#Investment#Medical Services#General Health
carolinapanorama.com

2023 South Carolina African-American History Calendar to be unveiled

The South Carolina Department of Education cordially invites you to the unveiling of the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. It will take place at the Koger Center for the Arts, located at 1051 Greene Street in Columbia, SC.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Stuff-A-Bus registration has begun for this year's holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October may seem a bit early to be planning for Christmas, but the holiday season is only weeks away. This year, News19 again partners with the Salvation Army to provide for families who might still be struggling. For those who need assistance providing gifts for their...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCNC

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Longevity
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
columbiametro.com

Getting Down to Business: Synovus Bank

Definitely the people. I’m blessed to work with an incredible team that loves helping our customers reach their financial goals. Our culture is also extremely important to us. We enjoy each other’s company and that helps to build a first-class workplace. What is your business’s biggest challenge?
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SC State Presidential inauguration postponed

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Monday morning structure fire on Pinecrest Court displaces resident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Monday morning structure fire sent one person to the hospital. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said their crews were at the scene after reports of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court at around 8:45 a.m. First responders were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

2,500 without power following crash in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — A single-vehicle crash left a large section of Sumter without power on Sunday night. Sumter Police confirmed that officers had responded to a single-vehicle crash that has impacted power lines in the business corridor in Sumter near the Sumter Mall. Duke Energy now estimates roughly 2,500...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy