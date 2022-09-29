Read full article on original website
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
Va. News: Gun laws and driver's licenses
Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver's licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
Securing Virginia's ballot drop boxes
Outdoor drop boxes for ballots kind of look like library drop boxes, bulky structures that are under 24-hour video surveillance and impervious to being knocked over by a school bus or blown away in a hurricane. The legal requirements for security of these things has actually eased concerns among some...
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man's death
The son of a man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit
SEE IT: Va. father reunites with first-grade daughter after a year of deployment
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — For this first-grader, it was another day at school. The next minute, she was running into the arms of her dad, who had just returned home from a year of deployment in the National Guard. In the video, a school staff member directs children...
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
Fairfax Co. superintendent says frequent background checks in the works, calls for Va. to sign up for FBI program
Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia this week released some of the findings of an independent investigation into how a school counselor was able to keep his arrest and conviction for a sex offense under wraps until he was arrested for a second time. One finding recommended frequent background checks...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian destruction in Virginia
Though the storm had weakened significantly by the time it reached Virginia, it was still strong enough to bring flooding and winds strong enough to knock down trees to the Norfolk area.
Virginia Governor seeks to limit protection to transgender students
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin rewrote Virginia’s model policies, targeting transgender students. The policy, which offers guidance and instructions for handling tasks, operations and actions concerning students’ privacy and dignity, now mandates using educational property such as bathrooms and locker rooms based on students’ legal sex. The state...
Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more
A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
Genealogy tests give answers to family of Virginia missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister’s high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries
ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia
(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
Alexandria tells Va. leaders it won’t follow Youngkin’s transgender youth rights rollback
The City of Alexandria has officially notified Virginia leaders it will not follow the proposed Model Policies that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued earlier this month affecting transgender students’ rights. The Youngkin administration’s proposed 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia’s...
Virginia schools closed, cities preparing for tidal flooding Monday
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
Blue Ridge sees a rise in edible-induced pediatric hospitalizations
With legal cannabis use now in reach for more Virginians, doctors are addressing its effects on community members and their children. Following the Virginia General Assembly’s decriminalization of cannabis for personal use 2021, local health systems are seeing a rise in pediatric hospitalizations related to cannabis consumption. Cannabis is...
