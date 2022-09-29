ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
wvtf.org

Va. News: Gun laws and driver's licenses

Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver's licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Securing Virginia's ballot drop boxes

Outdoor drop boxes for ballots kind of look like library drop boxes, bulky structures that are under 24-hour video surveillance and impervious to being knocked over by a school bus or blown away in a hurricane. The legal requirements for security of these things has actually eased concerns among some...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Substances Act#U S Justice Department#Lorazepam#Tramadol#Benzodiazepine
depauliaonline.com

Virginia Governor seeks to limit protection to transgender students

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin rewrote Virginia’s model policies, targeting transgender students. The policy, which offers guidance and instructions for handling tasks, operations and actions concerning students’ privacy and dignity, now mandates using educational property such as bathrooms and locker rooms based on students’ legal sex. The state...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOP

New laws take effect: Maryland marriage age increase, DC paid family leave changes and more

A Maryland law is increasing the legal age for marriage to 17. It’s among several that went into effect in the state and D.C. on Saturday. The legal age to get married in Maryland has increased by two years. The minimum age used to be 15, and those minors will only be allowed to get hitched if they have the permission of each living parent or guardian. They can also petition a court.
MARYLAND STATE
WSLS

Free community college in Virginia for in-demand industries

ROANOKE, Va. – This article is part of “Solutionaries,” our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time. Find out what you can do to help at SolutionariesNetwork.com. The price tag...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WLTX.com

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
VIRGINIA STATE
UV Cavalier Daily

Blue Ridge sees a rise in edible-induced pediatric hospitalizations

With legal cannabis use now in reach for more Virginians, doctors are addressing its effects on community members and their children. Following the Virginia General Assembly’s decriminalization of cannabis for personal use 2021, local health systems are seeing a rise in pediatric hospitalizations related to cannabis consumption. Cannabis is...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy