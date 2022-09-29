“I feel like I have a job to do. I want to see women being protected, and I want what happened to me to never happen to another soul again,” says Lauren Wasser from her home in Los Angeles. Ten years ago to this day, the model came down with toxic shock syndrome, which eventually caused her to undergo a double leg amputation – today she is in Paris preparing to walk at the Fashion Week shows. “I could have been in the ground for 10 years now. But here I am, and I feel like I’m on top of the world.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO