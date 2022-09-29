Read full article on original website
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
How to Grow Cannabis at Home in New YorkFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Deontay Wilder makes his comeback in New YorkAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
These Applications Are Open In October For NYC Civil Service ExamsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants to Use Cruise Ships to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Celebrated A$AP Rocky's Birthday in a Stunning Black Dress With a High Leg Slit
Rihanna showed her support for her boyfriend and son's father A$AP Rocky last night, attending the rapper's 34th birthday celebration in a chic black one-shoulder dress with a high leg slit. He wore a complementary dark pinstripe suit. The new mom, who welcomed the couple's first child in May, also debuted a shorter shoulder-length hair cut with her side-swept bangs. The couple was photographed leaving the Los Angeles venue early this morning.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Wore an All-Black Suit for a Breakfast Date with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's romantic date style has officially made its seasonal transition into fall. Yesterday morning, the multi-hyphenate stepped out in Beverly Hills for a fashionable breakfast date with husband Ben Affleck. For the occasion, Lopez opted for a head-to-toe black ensemble, consisting of a belted jacket with gold buttons and...
Harper's Bazaar
Does Ana de Armas Sing in Blonde?
Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed on the streamer last Friday, bringing Ana de Armas' performance as the '50s starlet from movie theaters to the small screen. While the film has divided critics and viewers on its fictionalization of Monroe's private life and history of abuse, the No Time to Die actress's performance has been lauded as a soulful transformation into the Some Like It Hot star.
Harper's Bazaar
Everyone at Fashion Week Is Wearing Flip-Flops
We just aren’t having the right conversations about flip flops. It’s always, “Is wearing flip-flops in New York City basically just sweeping the street with the soles of your feet?” and never, “What pair of flip-flops would look best with my leather opera gloves and white sleeveless cocktail midi dress?” If being barefoot is a luxury, then shouldn’t wearing flip flops be just as fanciful? They’re the most fun you can have with your soles covered!
96 Things Literally Every Millennial Experienced As A Kid That Are Just Now Wonderfully Nostalgic
If you recognize these, sorry, you're old now.
Harper's Bazaar
Rarely Seen Photos of Angelina Jolie
We're so impressed with Angelina Jolie, the actress, director, and activist, that we've followed nearly every move she's made (and every outfit she's worn) over the past couple of decades. It also means we've become very, very familiar of certain photos of her—in her scribbled-on wedding dress, wearing the famously high-slit gown, you know the ones. But today, we thought we'd round up those images of her we're not so familiar with, that give us a more candid or unexpected view of Jolie instead. Check out our favorites here.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Wore a Sweet Coral Dress With Plunging Neckline to LA Gala
On Saturday evening, Hailey Bieber made an appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F*ck Cancer, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The 25-year-old model wore a gorgeous coral pink form-fitting dress with a plunging halter neckline. The Vivienne Westwood dress featured a fun asymmetric frill down the front of Hailey's body and a corseted bodice, and came down just below her knees.
Harper's Bazaar
Beyoncé Goes to the Ballet in a Sleek Suit and Oversized Coat
Beyoncé made a stylish trip to the ballet last week. The superstar attended the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala Wednesday night at NYC's David H. Koch Theater, where she celebrated the world premiere of her sister Solange's original composition "Play Time." For the show, where Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles accompanied the composer, the "Break My Soul" singer wore an elegant custom suit by Sergio Hudson, comprised of flare-leg trousers and a tailored blazer with a snatched waist and red lining at the neckline.
Harper's Bazaar
Emma Chamberlain’s Fans Might Not Get Her Loewe Show Look, and That’s Okay
“Wait a minute, what’s going on here?” was the theme of Emma Chamberlain’s look for the Loewe spring 2023 show held in Paris. She says so herself on the phone with me shortly after sitting front row, and it was what everyone in attendance was also thinking—not of Chamberlain’s look but of the show itself.
Harper's Bazaar
Flights of Fancy: Cate Blanchett celebrates our natural world
Wearing a shimmering brocade gown and platform heels, a glacially imposing Cate Blanchett carefully picks her way onto the Bazaar cover set, which is taking place in a cavernous studio in north London. Behind her on a screen, a line drawing of a lunar underwing moth, projected to vast size, springs into sudden life. Blanchett shuts her eyes and undulates on the spot, her body seeming to morph into the moth’s, her arms swaying with the slow beat of its wings, their markings embellishing her dazzling dress. For a moment, superstar and artwork become one, captured in the snap of the shutter, as the insect itself might once have been caught and trapped under glass.
Harper's Bazaar
Lauren Wasser, fashion’s “Girl with the Golden Legs”, is making history
“I feel like I have a job to do. I want to see women being protected, and I want what happened to me to never happen to another soul again,” says Lauren Wasser from her home in Los Angeles. Ten years ago to this day, the model came down with toxic shock syndrome, which eventually caused her to undergo a double leg amputation – today she is in Paris preparing to walk at the Fashion Week shows. “I could have been in the ground for 10 years now. But here I am, and I feel like I’m on top of the world.”
Harper's Bazaar
Let Demna Do Whatever He Wants
This past weekend in Paris, the shows were all about boxes. Who’s feeling boxed in (Balenciaga’s Demna), who’s breaking out (Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli), and who’s blissfully never heard of a box that could contain them (Rei Kawakubo, of Comme des Garçons, and Kei Ninomiya, who designs under the name Noir Kei Ninomiya).
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey and Justin Bieber Hold Hands During an Afternoon Stroll in LA
The Biebers looked close as ever during a recent afternoon stroll. The model and the pop star were photographed while out and bout in LA yesterday, where they held hands as they drank some coffee while walking through Beverly Hills. For the day out, the duo showed off their couple style in light casual looks.
