Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
MLB
Guardians add prospect Naylor to roster, DFA reliever Shaw
CLEVELAND -- Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti alluded to the fact that the team still had some moving parts when catcher Bo Naylor was brought up to be on the club’s taxi squad, but not officially added to the roster. Saturday provided clarity. The Guardians designated reliever...
MLB
Bruján keys Durham's International League title win
LAS VEGAS -- Vidal Bruján’s season has been full of ups and downs as he’s moved between the Majors and Triple-A seven times. But one constant has been his bat when he suits up for the Bulls. The Rays infielder raked once again, going 4-for-5 with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
The Ballad of Big Dumper: How Mariners seized the moment
SEATTLE -- It had to happen this way, in the most dramatic, euphoric, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The stakes of snapping the longest active playoff void in American professional sports demanded an emphatic ending to the drought that has weighed down this region for two decades. Diving into Cal Raleigh’s massive walk-off...
MLB
Waters giving glimpses of powerful future
CLEVELAND -- Mike Matheny was standing in the outfield at Progressive Field on Friday afternoon, talking to a pitcher and watching batting practice ahead of the Royals’ series opener against the Guardians. Mid-conversation, he and the pitcher watched a ball hit -- crushed, really -- off the bat of Drew Waters soar deep into the trees beyond the center-field wall.
MLB
How this Rockie exceeded all expectations
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rockies’ 2022 plan didn’t involve outfielder Yonathan Daza being their leader in batting average and second in OPS heading into the season’s final days. But Daza had his own idea.
MLB
Marlins shut down NL Cy favorite Alcantara
MILWAUKEE -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, will not make his scheduled start on Wednesday against the Braves at loanDepot park. The regular-season finale could have postseason implications, with Atlanta entering Sunday with a one-game lead over the Mets in the NL...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Tigers 'expect Miggy to be here' in 2023
DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday, which will be his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. Barring something unforeseen, it will not be his last. A day after incoming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris...
MLB
Plesac shakes off rust in last start before playoffs
CLEVELAND -- This wasn’t supposed to be Zach Plesac’s best start of the season. The Guardians knew going into Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Royals at Progressive Field that Plesac’s time on the rubber was going to be limited. It marked his first start since Aug. 27, when he suffered a fractured right hand in a start in which he punched the mound out of frustration after he gave up a home run in Seattle.
MLB
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
MLB
Orioles 'gave it a good run' in promising year
NEW YORK -- The Orioles were in their hotel rooms late Friday night when they learned they were eliminated from postseason contention after the Mariners defeated the A's, 2-1, and the Rays beat the Astros, 7-3. The Mariners will make their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Orioles manager Brandon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Correa to take Miranda under offseason wing
DETROIT -- Even as it remains a mystery as to whether Carlos Correa will be back in a Twins uniform next season, he already knows he’s going to be spending this offseason helping ensure a brighter future for one of the organization’s rising stars. One thing is certain:...
MLB
In line for G1 start in Wild Card, McClanahan keeps trending up
HOUSTON -- The Rays woke up Saturday morning with the satisfaction of having secured a spot in the postseason. They may not know where they’ll take the field next weekend, but they’ll be playing playoff baseball somewhere. That mission has been accomplished. In the meantime, as manager Kevin...
MLB
Jansen heating up as Toronto pushes for WC home field
TORONTO -- The beauty of having one of baseball’s youngest lineups? They can still bounce back from a night of popping bottles and be ready to roll the next day. The Blue Jays blew the doors off the Red Sox once again Saturday at Rogers Centre, with their 10-0 win representing the team's second shutout in as many days. Toronto’s lineup was relentless, out-hitting Boston, 21-5, and the team’s win keeps it in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series.
MLB
Corbin confident he can regain form in '23
WASHINGTON -- Patrick Corbin walked off a rain-soaked field with two outs in the fifth inning against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park to conclude his 10th Major League season. The southpaw finished the year 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA after a rain-shortened 8-1, six-inning defeat to Philadelphia....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Sears seals rookie season on a high note
SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
MLB
Marlins see Cabrera 'living up to his stuff'
MILWAUKEE -- Hype steadily grew over the past few years for Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, but injuries kept holding back the 2021 Top 100 prospect. Though an aggravated right ankle issue cut short his season finale after three perfect innings in Saturday night’s 4-3 comeback win over the Brewers at American Family Field, Cabrera showed promise in his first extended stint in the big leagues.
MLB
Another look at Ohtani's near no-hitter
ANAHEIM -- It was yet another unbelievable performance from two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night against the A’s. Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, only to lose it on a two-out single from Conner Capel that just got past a diving Livan Soto at shortstop. Despite losing the no-hit bid, Ohtani had an incredible night, as he threw eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI single at the plate to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.
MLB
Rays' path to playoffs: How the underdogs did it again
HOUSTON -- At one point Friday night, Corey Kluber moved to a corner of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, away from the spraying champagne and beer showers, and smiled as the Rays’ post-clinch party raged on. The veteran starter has taken part in plenty of similar celebrations, but experience doesn’t dull the enjoyment.
Comments / 0