Cleveland, OH

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011

HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough start and an injury that took Harper out for two months to do just that, beating the Houston Astros 3-0 Monday night to clinch its first playoff berth in 11 years. “This is the goal,” Harper said. “This is what you play for.” Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Schwarber homered to propel the Phillies to the victory Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Guardians add prospect Naylor to roster, DFA reliever Shaw

CLEVELAND -- Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti alluded to the fact that the team still had some moving parts when catcher Bo Naylor was brought up to be on the club’s taxi squad, but not officially added to the roster. Saturday provided clarity. The Guardians designated reliever...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bruján keys Durham's International League title win

LAS VEGAS -- Vidal Bruján’s season has been full of ups and downs as he’s moved between the Majors and Triple-A seven times. But one constant has been his bat when he suits up for the Bulls. The Rays infielder raked once again, going 4-for-5 with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ballad of Big Dumper: How Mariners seized the moment

SEATTLE -- It had to happen this way, in the most dramatic, euphoric, edge-of-your-seat thriller. The stakes of snapping the longest active playoff void in American professional sports demanded an emphatic ending to the drought that has weighed down this region for two decades. Diving into Cal Raleigh’s massive walk-off...
SEATTLE, WA
Waters giving glimpses of powerful future

CLEVELAND -- Mike Matheny was standing in the outfield at Progressive Field on Friday afternoon, talking to a pitcher and watching batting practice ahead of the Royals’ series opener against the Guardians. Mid-conversation, he and the pitcher watched a ball hit -- crushed, really -- off the bat of Drew Waters soar deep into the trees beyond the center-field wall.
CLEVELAND, OH
How this Rockie exceeded all expectations

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rockies’ 2022 plan didn’t involve outfielder Yonathan Daza being their leader in batting average and second in OPS heading into the season’s final days. But Daza had his own idea.
Marlins shut down NL Cy favorite Alcantara

MILWAUKEE -- Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young Award, will not make his scheduled start on Wednesday against the Braves at loanDepot park. The regular-season finale could have postseason implications, with Atlanta entering Sunday with a one-game lead over the Mets in the NL...
MIAMI, FL
Tigers 'expect Miggy to be here' in 2023

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera is scheduled to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ home finale on Sunday, which will be his 1,000th career game at Comerica Park. Barring something unforeseen, it will not be his last. A day after incoming Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris...
DETROIT, MI
Plesac shakes off rust in last start before playoffs

CLEVELAND -- This wasn’t supposed to be Zach Plesac’s best start of the season. The Guardians knew going into Saturday’s 7-1 loss to the Royals at Progressive Field that Plesac’s time on the rubber was going to be limited. It marked his first start since Aug. 27, when he suffered a fractured right hand in a start in which he punched the mound out of frustration after he gave up a home run in Seattle.
CLEVELAND, OH
'It feels terrible': Mets relinquish NL East lead

ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta knowing that they could put themselves in position to clinch a division title on Sunday night by winning each of the first two games of their pivotal series against the Braves. Of course, it's no small task to go on the road against...
QUEENS, NY
Orioles 'gave it a good run' in promising year

NEW YORK -- The Orioles were in their hotel rooms late Friday night when they learned they were eliminated from postseason contention after the Mariners defeated the A's, 2-1, and the Rays beat the Astros, 7-3. The Mariners will make their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Orioles manager Brandon...
BALTIMORE, MD
Correa to take Miranda under offseason wing

DETROIT -- Even as it remains a mystery as to whether Carlos Correa will be back in a Twins uniform next season, he already knows he’s going to be spending this offseason helping ensure a brighter future for one of the organization’s rising stars. One thing is certain:...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jansen heating up as Toronto pushes for WC home field

TORONTO -- The beauty of having one of baseball’s youngest lineups? They can still bounce back from a night of popping bottles and be ready to roll the next day. The Blue Jays blew the doors off the Red Sox once again Saturday at Rogers Centre, with their 10-0 win representing the team's second shutout in as many days. Toronto’s lineup was relentless, out-hitting Boston, 21-5, and the team’s win keeps it in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Series.
BOSTON, MA
Corbin confident he can regain form in '23

WASHINGTON -- Patrick Corbin walked off a rain-soaked field with two outs in the fifth inning against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park to conclude his 10th Major League season. The southpaw finished the year 6-19 with a 6.31 ERA after a rain-shortened 8-1, six-inning defeat to Philadelphia....
Sears seals rookie season on a high note

SEATTLE -- Coming off a rough outing against the Mets last week, the objective for JP Sears entering his final outing of 2022 was to deliver a quality performance, and that’s exactly what he accomplished. Sears, whose rookie campaign began in pinstripes before the A’s acquired him at the...
Marlins see Cabrera 'living up to his stuff'

MILWAUKEE -- Hype steadily grew over the past few years for Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera, but injuries kept holding back the 2021 Top 100 prospect. Though an aggravated right ankle issue cut short his season finale after three perfect innings in Saturday night’s 4-3 comeback win over the Brewers at American Family Field, Cabrera showed promise in his first extended stint in the big leagues.
MIAMI, FL
Another look at Ohtani's near no-hitter

ANAHEIM -- It was yet another unbelievable performance from two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night against the A’s. Ohtani took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, only to lose it on a two-out single from Conner Capel that just got past a diving Livan Soto at shortstop. Despite losing the no-hit bid, Ohtani had an incredible night, as he threw eight scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI single at the plate to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.
ANAHEIM, CA
Rays' path to playoffs: How the underdogs did it again

HOUSTON -- At one point Friday night, Corey Kluber moved to a corner of the visitors' clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, away from the spraying champagne and beer showers, and smiled as the Rays’ post-clinch party raged on. The veteran starter has taken part in plenty of similar celebrations, but experience doesn’t dull the enjoyment.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

