kymkemp.com
Do Not Spray Here, Letter Writer Urges PG&E
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
North Coast Journal
Notorious Eureka Landlord Floyd Squires Dies
Floyd Squires, who gained a Teflon reputation for his ability to evade decades of legal attempts by the city of Eureka, his tenants and neighbors to hold him responsible for unsafe conditions and pervasive problems at many of his properties, has died. He was 76. The cause of his death...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Car Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into a Tree on Sprowel Creek Road Yesterday Morning, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 2, 2022, at about 2:01 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Garberville area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:36 p.m.] PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
lostcoastoutpost.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at School St/Weber St. STOLE THE RPS PHONE IN AN EARLIER DV INCIDENT. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION ONLY. Occurred at Huffman Dr/Rohnerville Rd. MALE SUBJ WHI TANK TOP BACKPACK LOOKING IN CAR WINDOWS. . Disposition: UNABLE TO LOCATE. Officer initiated activity at Harlan Way, Fortuna. . Disposition: CAD DOCUMENTATION...
lostcoastoutpost.com
INTRODUCING: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán, the Newest Addition to Team LoCO!
Hey, people, please put your hands together for the newest Lost Coast Outpost reporter: Eduardo Ruffcorn-Barragán! Let’s hear it for Eduardo, everyone!. Eddie – or “Wardo,” as his friends call him behind his back – is a recent returnee to Humboldt shores, having ridden out much of the pandemic in the interesting town of Albuquerque, N.M. But he and Mrs. Ruffcorn-Barragán and their charming child are now firmly ensconced back here in the place they want to be henceforth.
humboldtsports.com
Sundberg dominates at Eureka on her way to a third H-DNL win
Sofie Sundberg solidified her lead in H-DNL girls golf with her best round of the season on Thursday. Playing at the Eureka Municipal Golf Course, the McKinleyville senior dominated with a round of 85, which was 12 strokes better than the field. Only one other golfer broke 100 on the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Bongio to Step Down as Chair; Planning Commission Set to Consider Apology for His ‘Insensitive, Racist’ Comments
Embattled Humboldt County Planning Commissioner Alan Bongio says he will step down from his longtime chair position at Thursday’s meeting, acquiescing to a recent request from the Board of Supervisors in response to racist remarks Bongio made during an August 18 hearing. Reached by phone this afternoon, Bongio was...
kymkemp.com
Shark Bite at Centerville Beach Sunday Sends Surfer to the Hospital With a Serious Injury
A shark bit a surfer and seriously injured the 31-year-old male about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Centerville Beach, according to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department and emergency personnel speaking over the scanner. The FVFD post stated, “The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.”. Emergency personnel speaking...
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
kymkemp.com
‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt
The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jeannie Haberstock Thorp, 1942-2022
Clara “Jean” Haberstock Thorp passed away of an extended illness on September 26, 2022 at the age of 80. Born in Fortuna to George and Signe Haberstock, with her older brother Ray Haberstock. Some of her fondest childhood memories were of riding horseback with her cousin Kathy on the Shively Ranch, where her father farmed 15 acres of vegetables to supply his nearly famous roadside veggie stand.
kymkemp.com
Los Angeles Times Looks at ‘How Legalization Went Wrong in California’
The Los Angeles Times recently published an article detailing some of the ways that California’s Proposition 64: The Adult Marijuana Use Act, which was passed in 2016, has “unleashed a litany of problems that have undermined the state-sanctioned market.”. The article, which quotes Emerald Triangle cultivators extensively, notes...
KSBW.com
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
kymkemp.com
‘Boots and Birkenstocks’ Dinner and Auction on October 8th
Press release from the Northcoast Regional Land Trust:. The Northcoast Regional Land Trust (NRLT) is pleased to be hosting their Annual Celebration on Saturday, October 8. th at the Fortuna River Lodge. Fondly referred to as Boots and Birkenstocks, the lively dinner and auction event is back in-person this year. A celebration of all who are part of the Land Trust’s work throughout the year, this annual event is NRLT’s largest fundraiser supporting the conservation of grazing lands, forests, and watersheds in our region.
North Coast Journal
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
LETTER FROM ISTANBUL: On Life and Art
Writing has been a part of my life since my early teens, when certain teachers saw something and encouraged me to pursue it. “Be a writer,” insisted one, in blue cursive atop one of my essays. And so I became one. Not immediately, of course. For a long...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
