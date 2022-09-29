ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
Man killed in early morning Sacramento shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by fire...
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
Pedestrian killed in Rocklin crash, police say

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin on Sunday morning, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 3) The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road, officials said. The pedestrian that...
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
Rockslide causes delays on Highway 50 east of Kyburz

Highway 50 in El Dorado County is clear after a rockslide east of the community of Kyburz caused some road closures, officials said. The emergency lane closure was between 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
