FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
'He was everyone's father': Hundreds gather in Sacramento to honor the late Bishop Alphonse Gallegos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of people gathered in south Sacramento on Sunday night to honor a religious icon more than three decades after his passing. Sacramento's lowrider and Hispanic communities came together to remember Bishop Alphonse Gallegos. He served as Sacramento's auxiliary bishop from 1981 to 1991 – and he touched so many lives during that time.
KCRA.com
Sacramento businesses weigh in on new city role created to address nightlife issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento businesses said they are hopeful of thecity's announcement on Monday regarding a new nighttime economy manager position, which will focus on downtown public safety after hours. However, they are also aware that there's work to be done. In the new role, Tina Lee-Vogt will serve...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Sacramento-area window smashings could be linked to fraud scheme, police say
One person has been arrested as part of a fraud investigation in connection with the destruction of at least 10 Northern California businesses' large glass windows — vandalism that caused more than $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested last week on charges unrelated...
KCRA.com
Man killed in early morning Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by fire...
KCRA.com
Power returns for 7,000 PG&E customers after outage in the Marysville area
About 7,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers lost power Monday morning for a period in the Marysville area, the utility said. The outage began around 7:15 a.m. and was believed to have been caused by a "hazard" coming into contact with a transmission line, a PG&E spokesperson said. "PG&E...
KCRA.com
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Northern California. When you can buy tickets
STOCKTON, Calif. — Former "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Stockton in his only California stop scheduled for the new year on his tour. The legendary comedian is returning to the Bob Hope Theatre on Jan. 27. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. All...
KCRA.com
What we're learning about the five victims of Stockton serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five people were killed in a string of recent homicides in Stockton this summer that thepolice chief confirmed on Friday are interconnected. As the Stockton Police Department searches for the person or people responsible for the serial killings, KCRA 3 is learning more about the five lives lost.
KCRA.com
2 more shootings linked in Stockton serial killings; woman survived 2021 attack
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more victims, one of them a woman who survived a shooting attack, were linked in connection with serial killings in Stockton, police said Monday evening. What's also noteworthy is that these two shootings happened in 2021, the Stockton Police Department wrote in its update. The...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Rocklin crash, police say
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Rocklin on Sunday morning, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 3) The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. in the area of Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road, officials said. The pedestrian that...
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
KCRA.com
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
KCRA.com
2 more victims in Stockton serial killings identified by medical examiner’s office
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two more people were identified as victims in thestring of recent serial killings in Stockton on Monday morning by the San Joaquin County medical examiner’s office. Families had previously identified the other three victims to KCRA 3. The man who was killed Aug. 30 was...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County sheriff's vehicle hit by pellet rifle, search for other victims
STOCKTON, Calif. — One man was arrested after shooting a high-powered pellet rifle at a San Joaquin County sheriff's vehicle and damaging the windshield Saturday night and authorities believe there may be more victims. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 2, 2022. The shots were fired in the...
KCRA.com
Rockslide causes delays on Highway 50 east of Kyburz
Highway 50 in El Dorado County is clear after a rockslide east of the community of Kyburz caused some road closures, officials said. The emergency lane closure was between 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
KCRA.com
2 men shot in separate incidents in Stockton overnight
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men in their 20s have been shot overnight in separate incidents in Stockton, according to police. Both victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The first shooting injured a 24-year-old on the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, the Stockton Police Department said. The victim was...
KCRA.com
Serial killers are 'very complicated psychologically, to investigate,' experts say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the search continues for a person of interestin a string of homicides in Stockton, that police believe are connected, criminal justice experts are giving insight into how law enforcement agencies investigate these sorts of crimes. "By definition, you could probably very well call this serial...
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
KCRA.com
Here’s how you can defend yourself against cybercriminals, rise in cybercrime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in 2021, Americans were hit by an unprecedented rise in cybercrime, with nearly 850,000 reports to the FBI and losses surpassing $6.9 billion. The Chamber released these additional details to explain the impact:. Average...
