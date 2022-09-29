PHELAN -- Some nerves rattled this morning at Serrano High School. School police say a student reported seeing a gun on campus. Snowline JUSD Police, Serrano Administration, and the Serrano Resources Office quickly responded to the report and identified the student. The student was immediately removed from class and searched. During the search, the student cooperated and a gun was found. The student was detained and escorted by Snowline JUSD Police without incident.

PHELAN, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO