Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Link Transit Board Authorizes Land Purchase for Park & Ride

Link Transit’s Board of Directors has authorized the purchase of a land parcel in Chelan County. Link spokesperson, Eric West, says the parcel is in the Cashmere area. “We are looking at purchasing a chunk of land by the new Goodwin Bridge in Cashmere, It’s about 2.6 acres, and the board authorized us to enter into negotiations for a price not to exceed $800,000.”
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

NCW Equity Alliance Hires First Executive Director

The Wenatchee Valley College community outreach coordinator is now heading the NCW Equity Alliance. Oscar Licon-Eusebio was announced as the group's first-ever Executive Director Monday, and he says it's a good match for his experiences. "There a lot of things that I've done outside of the college," said Licon-Eusebio. "I...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Brush Fire on Coulter Creek Road Rings Second Alarm

Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue responded to a two-acre brush fire in the Coulter Creek area on Sep. 29. A second alarm was called due to the fire’s proximity to a logging operation. Chelan County Fire districts 3, 4, and 6 and Douglas County Fire District 2 also responded...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Make Their Debut

Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 have officially merged into the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Friday. Voters from both fire districts approved a measure to merge both departments back in August. The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Board of Commissioners hope to reduce administrative personnel and...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Grant County PUD Readjust 2023 Budget Due to Inflation

Grant County PUD are reassessing their overall budget for 2023 due to inflation increasing maintenance costs. On Sep. 30, Grant County PUD board of commissioners were presented with the proposed 2023 budget. Senior Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Grant County PUD, John Mertlich, explained how inflation may...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Two Hikers Rescued Near Dragontail Peak in Leavenworth

Two hikers were rescued in an overnight rescue mission after climbing the Dragontail Peak Tuesday night. This Enchantments hiking trail is known both for its striking views and high level of difficulty. The volunteer group Chelan County Mountain Rescue was brought in Tuesday night when the climbers reported they were...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ncwlife.com

Saddle Rock grand reopening scheduled for Oct. 27

The project to remove old mining contamination near Saddle Rock that has kept the popular Wenatchee Foothills trail closed since July 18 is expected to be completed in time for a grand reopening Oct. 27. Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Dave Erickson said the work will also mean...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
lakechelannow.com

Brews on the Bridge and Classic Boats Highlight a Busy Weekend

If you are a fan of craft beer as well as classic boats and vintage hydroplanes, then Lake Chelan is the place to be this weekend. The three day Mahogany and Merlot runs Friday through Sunday and the first ever Brews on the Bridge is set to take place on Sunday.
CHELAN, WA

