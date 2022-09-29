Over the years, the Royals have been blessed with an abundance of outstanding centerfielders. The first was Amos Otis, who was arguably the best in the game at the position in the 1970s and early 1980s. Eventually, Father time caught up with Amos and he was supplanted by Willie Wilson, who was also a fantastic player. Willie had center to himself until 1990, with the occasional break while Bo Jackson plied his superhero powers there. Next came Brian McRae, who had some excellent seasons. Tom Goodwin and Johnny Damon split the position until Carlos Beltran came along. Young Beltran was a fantastic centerfielder. After Beltran was squeezed out of town, the franchise went into a bit of a funk, with guys like David DeJesus, Joey Gathright, and Mitch Maier keeping the seat warm. That ended when Lorenzo Cain grabbed the position in 2012 and gave the Royals their next star centerfielder. Lorenzo, hugely popular with the fans, left in free agency after helping the Royals win the World Series. The position is once again up for grabs.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO