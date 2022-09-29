Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Royals Review
This Year in the Minors: the Columbia Fireflies
‘This Week in the Minors’ is our weekly look at notable performances from all over the system, from big-name prospects and less-heralded guys alike. The mission is to answer this simple question: “Who had a good week?”. However, the Minor League Season is over. So it is time...
Royals Review
The Royals have been surprisingly bad at defense this year
The crisp fall air brings back memories of October baseball in Kansas City, and a Royals team that lapped the league in defense. With Lorenzo Cain tracking down flyballs like a hawk in center, Alex Gordon playing the left field position perfectly, Alcides Escobar making ridiculous plays from the shortstop position, and Salvador Perez gunning down those foolish enough to attempt a steal, the Royals defense was the envy of the league.
Royals Review
Waters blast boosts Royals to 5-2 win in extras over Cleveland
In their final Monday game of the season, the Royals bested the Guardians 5-2 in a thrilling extra-inning victory. The win is Kansas City’s 65th of the year. It was Kansas City who opened the scoring in the top of the second on Monday night. With a runner at third and two outs, Drew Waters legged out an infield single to drive in the game’s first run.
Royals Review
Remembering the career of Jim Wohlford
Over the years, the Royals have been blessed with an abundance of outstanding centerfielders. The first was Amos Otis, who was arguably the best in the game at the position in the 1970s and early 1980s. Eventually, Father time caught up with Amos and he was supplanted by Willie Wilson, who was also a fantastic player. Willie had center to himself until 1990, with the occasional break while Bo Jackson plied his superhero powers there. Next came Brian McRae, who had some excellent seasons. Tom Goodwin and Johnny Damon split the position until Carlos Beltran came along. Young Beltran was a fantastic centerfielder. After Beltran was squeezed out of town, the franchise went into a bit of a funk, with guys like David DeJesus, Joey Gathright, and Mitch Maier keeping the seat warm. That ended when Lorenzo Cain grabbed the position in 2012 and gave the Royals their next star centerfielder. Lorenzo, hugely popular with the fans, left in free agency after helping the Royals win the World Series. The position is once again up for grabs.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 3, 2022
Drew Waters talks to Anne Rogers about his power outburst this season. The pull-side approach is something Waters has worked on in the cage and in batting practice with the Royals’ hitting coaches, hoping to see it translate into games. “The biggest thing we’ve been talking about is just...
Tennessee Titans sign DL Sam Okuayinonu to active roster
The Tennessee Titans made several roster moves Tuesday, including adding defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu to the active roster. Okuayinonu, who played at Maryland (2019-21), was promoted from the team's practice squad. The native of Lowell, Massachusetts, went through training camp with the Titans. ...
Royals Review
Double double, toil and trouble Royals bewitch Guardians; win 7-1
Kris Bubic cast a spell to turn back time against the Cleveland Guardians tonight. The lefty has struggled all season long, but in his final start of the year he much more closely resembled the pitcher of last season - at least in results. There are two commonly accepted facts...
