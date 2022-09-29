ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders, Broncos Thursday Week 4 injury report: CB Nate Hobbs (concussion) practices

By Levi Damien
 4 days ago
Good sign today for the chances of Nate Hobbs making it through the concussion protocol, giving him a chance to play this Sunday against the Broncos.

The second-year starting cornerback returned to practice today after missing Wednesday’s practice with a concussion he suffered in the Raiders Week three game against the Titans.

He was limited, and according to media in attendance was wearing a red non-contact jersey, so he’s not out of the woods just yet. As a reminder, Andre James returned to practice last week and was wearing a red non-contact jersey and he ended up missing his second consecutive game with a concussion.

Still not practicing with a concussion was WR Hunter Renfrow who missed last week’s game in Nashville.

Also still missing practice today was TE Foster Moreau (knee).

DT Johnathan Hankins (groin) and CB Sam Webb (hamstring) were both added to the injury report, presumably suffering their injuries in today’s practice so their status will be worth watching on Friday.

Missing for consecutive days for the Broncos were WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), DT DJ Jones (concussion), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), and OL Billy Turner (knee).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

