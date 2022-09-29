Joe Burrow goes viral for TNF pre-game fit as 'Joey Flowers'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow often went viral for his pre-game outfits last year.

Now he’s doing it again ahead of “Thursday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins.

Last year the viral moments stemmed from outfits his wideouts apparently picked out or, at one point, went viral in an outfit that was simply his way of helping out a friend.

This year, the first one has a more flowery feel. Burrow showed up in a Miami-vibes type of outwith laced with flowers. It certainly meshes well with the “whiteout” theme as the Bengals repainted the stadium and will rock their new alternate white helmets.

The NFL’s Twitter account quickly threw out a new nickname for him: