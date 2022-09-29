Planning for Bellevue’s Fiscal Future: Navigating Boom Times and Budget Constraints

Neighborhood Leadership Gathering takes place Oct. 11

Bellevue has in large part been remarkably resilient during the profound challenges since 2020. As cities across the world continue to emerge from the impacts of the pandemic, Bellevue has experienced record growth and development, enjoys a low unemployment rate and has attracted the headquarters and employees of major global businesses. At the next Neighborhood Leadership Gathering on Oct. 11, 6:30-8 p.m., city staff will share the known challenges that lie ahead and how the city plans to navigate them. Residents can also take a short survey about Bellevue’s budget to help city leaders understand the community’s thoughts on spending priorities.

Like many local governments, the City of Bellevue faces an ongoing structural deficit in which expenses are projected to be greater than the revenue growth in the general fund. Bellevue’s revenue is dependent on property tax receipts combined with the more unpredictable revenue streams of sales, business and occupation taxes. These revenue streams are not keeping pace with increasing expenditures.

What does this structural deficit mean for the future and for the level of services needed to keep up as Bellevue continues to grow?

Toni Call, Director of Finance & Asset Management, will provide an overview of Bellevue’s budget constraints and take a deeper look at the options, challenges and trade-offs involved in balancing the budget, while also maintaining the quality of life that we enjoy.

The Leadership Gathering will be a hybrid event. Virtual participants must register for the Zoom experience and in-person attendees are requested to email neighborhoodoutreach@bellevuewa.gov, or call 425-452-6836 to register for the event, which will take place in room 1E-108 at Bellevue City Hall. Webinar participants will be able to view the presentation and submit questions remotely. In-person participants will also participate in a hands-on budget exercise and a facilitated conversation, during which participants can share their budget priorities.

Bellevue’s budget is produced every two years and includes a seven-year capital budget. This year, the city will adopt a budget for the 2023-24 Operating Budget and the 2023-2029 Capital Investment Program Plan. The preliminary budget document describes how the city intends to finance its services and infrastructure. The city government is responsible for building and repairing streets, providing police and fire protection, and maintaining parks, open spaces and recreational centers. Each of these contributes significantly to the high quality of life that Bellevue residents and visitors enjoy.

The Neighborhood Leadership Gathering is a twice-a-year gathering of residents who come together to share and learn from each other about major topics influencing Bellevue. Anyone interested in the health and quality of life in Bellevue is welcome to attend.