School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
Midwest grocer Schnuck Markets, Inc. has introduced the “Schnucks Flexforce” employment option at select St. Louis-area stores. This flex assignment perk allows associates to optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while creating opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
Meet the man making it possible for kids to keep playing at Shriners Children’s St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hannah Kreutzer is a 4-year-old who loves to run. She was adopted from India by Matt and Deanne. when she was almost 2 years old. “We learned that she had amniotic band syndrome, which meant her right leg was a little shorter and her foot wasn’t fully developed,” explained Deanne.
Four Locals Sentenced On Fraud Conspiracy Who Worked at Company That Owns Several Apartments In Area
(Farmington) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White ordered the fourth of four local defendants, involved in a tax fraud conspiracy, that took place in Farmington, to pay $26,558 to the Internal Revenue Service. Luke Turnbough has details.
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
'Edible landscaping' in Missouri is helping create resilience in the face of climate change
This story was reported in partnership with NPR's Next Generation Radio — finding, coaching and training public media's next generation. A house in the heart of the Tower Grove neighborhood stands out with its lush green landscape. Native fruit trees line the edges of the fence, a salad garden...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
After almost 5 years, human remains found in St. Louis are identified
ST. LOUIS — In 2017, human remains were discovered in the backyard of a vacant building in the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue in St. Louis. At the time, the medical examiner was unable to determine the person's sex, age or race based on the condition of the remains.
Fired MoDOT worker says she’s taking the fall for safety failures
A former MoDOT crew leader says she was just fired, so that the state could say it’s making safety changes after last year’s deadly work zone crash.
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Tishaura Jones responds to Jeff Roorda's firing
After Jeff Roorda was ousted from his position on the St. Louis police union, Mayor Tishaura Jones said it’ll improve communication between city officials and police.
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
Missouri Supreme Court sets execution date for convicted Wright City killer
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Supreme Court Thursday issued a warrant of execution for convicted murderer Scott McLaughlin of Wright City who was convicted of the 2003 stabbing death of a former girlfriend. The court set McLaughlin's death for a 24-hour period beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 3,...
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
