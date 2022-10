Ms. Dickerson has been located and is safe. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individual. On October 1, 2022, at about 11:00 AM, Alice Dickerson was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street, on foot in an unknown direction. Ms. Dickerson may be confused and in need of assistance.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO