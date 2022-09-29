Read full article on original website
Shreveport Highland Neighborhood Shooting Injures One
Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting call that has left a male injured. This call came into dispatch around 1:34 a.m. from the corner of E Topeka Street and Cornwell Avenue, which is located in the Highland neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that one person was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. The victim has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for injuries. Injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Gun Theft Arrest
Sabine Parish, La - On September 23, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle located in the Red River near Coushatta. The vehicle was registered to a man living in Sabine Parish but working away from home. After identifying the owner of the car, Deputies...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police arrest juvenile for several burglaries throughout the city
On September 29, 2022 around 7:00 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a juvenile looking in vehicle windows. Upon officers arrival they located the juvenile who led them on a brief foot pursuit. Officers were able to catch the juvenile and he was arrested without further incident.
KLTV
Marshall man arrested after allegedly confronting deputies with machete
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday at 09:10 p.m., Harrison County deputies were dispatched to P.R. 1329, near the “Crossroads Community,” regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office. The post states upon arrival...
OFFICIALS: East Texas man armed with machete injured family member, threatened authorities
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a family member and resisting arrest. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, around 9:10 p.m., deputies were called to 236 Private Road 1329, near the Crossroads Community, regarding a disturbance involving an individual armed with a machete.
cenlanow.com
Juvenile killed in Natchitoches Parish UTV crash
NATCHITOCHES PARIS (WNTZ) – On October 2, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Posey Road. This crash claimed the life of 16-year-old Robert Lewis of Natchitoches. The initial investigation revealed a 2009 Polaris Ranger Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), driven...
KTBS
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned on Posey Road Sunday. Troopers identified the victim as Robert Lewis Walker of Natchitoches. He was a...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash On I-49 (Natchitoches Parish, LA)
The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal accident on Interstate 49 south of Natchitoches. According to the LSP, 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KLTV
Panola County man indicted in shooting death
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grand jury in Panola County has returned a murder indictment for a DeBerry man. Terry Glenn Pritchett was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 8, 2021. The assault happened on Oct. 7, when he is accused of shooting Daniel Elbert White, Jr., according to the grand jury indictment.
westcentralsbest.com
Unrestrained Man Killed in Natchitoches Parish Crash
Natchitoches Parish, La – On October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches. This crash claimed the life of 26-year-old Nicholas A. Bernard. The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Bernard,...
KSLA
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Restrained Passenger Suffers Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash on I-49 Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on October 1, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., LSP Troop E responded to a fatal crash on I-49 south of Natchitoches, Louisiana. Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed in the crash.
NOLA.com
HIV is no longer a death sentence. But under Louisiana law, it can be a prison sentence.
Robert Suttle thought enlisting in the Air Force after college in 2003 would give his life structure. Instead, the enlistment process gave the Shreveport resident a life-changing diagnosis: He was HIV positive at age 24. Suttle was in shock. He didn’t know anyone with HIV. Even as a young gay...
westcentralsbest.com
City ordered to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field; hearing Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has been issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The case was first set for a hearing on Wednesday, but at noon today it was changed to 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Caddo District Court before District Judge Brady O'Callaghan.
KTBS
Vacant home burns in MLK neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning fire in Shreveport remains under investigation. The blaze broke out in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive in the MLK neighborhood shortly after 1 a.m. Monday at a single-story wood framed home. When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully involved. Firefighters were able...
westcentralsbest.com
Greenwood Mayor Frank Stawasz has died
GREENWOOD, La. -- Mayor Frank Stawasz has died. The Town of Greenwood announced his death on its Facebook page. Stawasz was in his third term in office. Funeral arrangements have not been announced. In addition to his mayoral duties, Stawasz also was a clocksmith. He was well-known for his decades...
Shreveport Police Seeking Man Who Stole Whole Central A/C Unit
On September 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road. It was determined that suspect had taken the Central AC unit from this location. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being...
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport sees a rise in vacant house fires
SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures have dropped, the number of vacant house fires in Shreveport have risen. The Shreveport Fire Department is looking into the cause of an early morning house fire on Monday. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of Jonquil Drive. The house...
KTBS
Resident missing from retirement center in Bienville Parish
ARCADIA, La. - The search is on in Bienville Parish for an elderly man who walked away from a retirement center on Saturday, Sept. 24. Ronald Colwort, 84, is 5'7" and weighs between 150-160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue long sleeve plaid button up shirt and black tennis shoes. Colwort reportedly suffers from dementia.
westcentralsbest.com
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
