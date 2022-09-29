He British writer and film-maker Wayne Holloway called his 2015 debut, Land of Hunger, a short story collection rather than a novel because “a ‘novel’... sounds so lame, so pompous”. Then came a satirical dystopia drawn on his time in Hollywood, Bindlestiff (2019), loved by M John Harrison, one of this year’s Booker judges, as well as the Sun. His new novel about class, politics and historical memory has starring roles for Islamic State, the union leader Bob Crow and, briefly, Howard Jacobson. “Idiosyncratic” doesn’t begin to get near him.

