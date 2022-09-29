ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WBKR

The First Full Moon of Fall is the Hunter’s Moon And You Can See it in October Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

There's something special about October's full moon. Many times the first full moon of the fall season is the Harvest Moon, but this year the Harvest Moon actually fell before the autumn equinox, so this year Harvest Moon was the final full moon of summertime. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox, so which moon comes after the Harvest Moon? The Hunter's Moon is the moon that follows the Harvest Moon. So why is it called the Hunter's Moon?
WBKR

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
WBKR

Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?

I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WBKR

What ‘KenTRUCKy Day’ Means for Kentucky

Kentucky has been hit with a couple of massive natural disasters over the last 12 months--the December tornado outbreak and the catastrophic flooding this summer in eastern Kentucky. And what would be something that stands out about the two events in their aftermath? How about the resiliency of the people...
WBKR

Kentucky Gals Color-Themed Girls Night is a Rainbow Full of Fun (PHOTOS)

Some Kentucky girlfriends recently hosted a super fun theme night and we are all about it. It has everything to do with color and food and we wish we were invited!. Girls' nights have always been a thing for as long as I can remember but a lot of the women planning them have stepped up their game. I was scrolling through Facebook the other night and saw a post from my friend Elizabeth. She and some of her girlfriends were all dressed in different colors and holding up baskets and boxes and all sorts of different items in a color pattern. I was intrigued by the photos so I messaged her to ask what it was all about.
WBKR

Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
WBKR

5 Kentucky Bugs That Plan on Staying Around Your House For Winter

It's quite obvious that Fall has decided to show herself in all her glory with cold temperatures and falling leaves. These bugs plan on sticking around for winter. We all know that with hot temps the deadliest insect of all shows its ugly face-The Mosquito but there are several others that come out for the summer party and get on all our nerves.
WBKR

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
WBKR

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
WBKR

Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret

Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
WBKR

Owensboro, KY
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

