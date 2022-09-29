Read full article on original website
The First Full Moon of Fall is the Hunter’s Moon And You Can See it in October Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
There's something special about October's full moon. Many times the first full moon of the fall season is the Harvest Moon, but this year the Harvest Moon actually fell before the autumn equinox, so this year Harvest Moon was the final full moon of summertime. The Harvest Moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox, so which moon comes after the Harvest Moon? The Hunter's Moon is the moon that follows the Harvest Moon. So why is it called the Hunter's Moon?
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
Dig Deep With a Website That Reveals More Than 100 Kentucky Archaeological Sites
I have an aunt who lives in the middle of nowhere in western New Mexico. She moved out there 70 years ago and never looked back. But she was born in Kentucky and LOVES its rich history. Just don't ask her to remember where THIS Owensboro landmark or THAT Owensboro landmark was because she doesn't.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
This Movie Star and Emmy-Nominated Actor Lives in KY…Do You Recognize Him?
Last spring, the folks in central Kentucky were all agog at the thought of running into Katy Perry. The pop superstar temporarily lived here while her husband Orlando Bloom was filming a movie. CELEBRITIES IN KENTUCKY. I remember this Facebook post from an onlooker who thinks she spotted her:. Then...
Kentucky Teacher Brings Happiness to Community with Amazing Post-It Note Murals – See Photos
In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.
What ‘KenTRUCKy Day’ Means for Kentucky
Kentucky has been hit with a couple of massive natural disasters over the last 12 months--the December tornado outbreak and the catastrophic flooding this summer in eastern Kentucky. And what would be something that stands out about the two events in their aftermath? How about the resiliency of the people...
The ‘Hello Kitty’ Cafe Truck Returns to Kentucky This Fall [VIDEO]
For the same reason acts like Journey, Pat Benatar, Rick Springfield, Reba, Garth Brooks, and Brooks & Dunn can still make lots of financial hay out on the road, any huge piece of pop culture from the past can make just about anything a hit. Those legends are a small...
Kentucky Family Hosting 5K Walk/Run To Honor The Life of Their Daughter In Heaven
Losing a child is something no parent should ever have to go through. One Kentucky family is choosing to create a legacy for their precious little girl and you're invited to help. MEET THE MURPHY FAMILY. The Murphy family works in the Daviess County Public School System and they are...
Kentucky Gals Color-Themed Girls Night is a Rainbow Full of Fun (PHOTOS)
Some Kentucky girlfriends recently hosted a super fun theme night and we are all about it. It has everything to do with color and food and we wish we were invited!. Girls' nights have always been a thing for as long as I can remember but a lot of the women planning them have stepped up their game. I was scrolling through Facebook the other night and saw a post from my friend Elizabeth. She and some of her girlfriends were all dressed in different colors and holding up baskets and boxes and all sorts of different items in a color pattern. I was intrigued by the photos so I messaged her to ask what it was all about.
Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
5 Kentucky Bugs That Plan on Staying Around Your House For Winter
It's quite obvious that Fall has decided to show herself in all her glory with cold temperatures and falling leaves. These bugs plan on sticking around for winter. We all know that with hot temps the deadliest insect of all shows its ugly face-The Mosquito but there are several others that come out for the summer party and get on all our nerves.
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
Over 43 Tons of Bacon, Sausage, Hot Dogs, & More Recalled in Illinois & Kentucky
Sixty-four different types of meat products are a part of a massive recall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced a recall of approximately 87,382 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat products from Behrmann Meat and Processing Inc. The Illinois company's recall is due to possible listeria contamination.
Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It's out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details. Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you'll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret
Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
Kentucky 50-Year-Old Shares Hilarious Colonoscopy Prep Dos and Don’ts
I am not sure about you, but I have enjoyed nearly every rite of passage I have ever earned- high school graduation, my first job, buying my own car. But what in the fresh hell is this?. Now that I have turned the big 5-0, I have apparently earned the...
