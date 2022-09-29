Read full article on original website
Related
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Man Spots His Stolen Truck on Side of Rochester Area Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Oronoco man reported his truck stolen after spotting it on the side of Hwy. 14 west of Rochester Friday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the truck’s owner called 911 after seeing his vehicle on the shoulder of westbound Hwy. 14 at County Rd. 3 while he was traveling in the opposite direction around 12:40 p.m. Responding deputies boxed the vehicle in and learned the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Merrick Jervis of Stewartville, had allegedly broken the truck’s steering column and had tampered with the ignition to start the vehicle.
Police Investigating Van Shooting in NW Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating an apparent vehicle shooting that occurred in northwest Rochester over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident in the 3,000 block of Valleyhigh Dr. Northwest told officers she heard a “popping” sound around midnight Saturday and discovered a bullet hole in her minivan later that morning. The woman reported she and her husband also found two bullet casings in the street.
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One Person Injured in Two-Vehicle Olmsted County Crash
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Chatfield man was injured in a crash near Elgin Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a vehicle was traveling south on Olmsted County Road 11 while a pick-up was traveling east on Minnesota Highway 247. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads around 2:40 p.m. in Farmington Township.
Two Hurt in Accident on Mississippi River in Minnesota
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- An incident being described as a “watercraft accident” on the Mississippi River resulted in two people being brought to Regions Hospital with injuries Thursday night. Very little information has been released, however the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 8...
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chain Reaction Crash in Red Wing Severely Injures Lake City Woman, 3 Others
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Four people were hospitalized, one with severe injuries, following a three vehicle-crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The chain-reaction crash happened at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Withers Harbor Dr. around 7:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says a Dodge Dart collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was traveling south on Hwy. 61. The Sonata then hit a Toyota Prius that was traveling north on 61.
Deadly Boat Collision Reported in Mississippi River at Hastings
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a boating crash last night on the Mississippi River in Hastings. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office responded to a report that two boats had collided on the river in an area near Kings Cove Marina around 8 PM. The marina is located in the backwaters of the river in what's known as Conley Lake.
Minnesota Man Killed in Twin Cities Motorcycle Crash
Golden Valley, MN (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed after a motorcycle crashed into a road sign Tuesday afternoon in Golden Valley. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates the motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 394 near Highway 100 in the left lane when the driver attempted to pass traffic.
Tractor Driver Killed in Minnesota Crash
Wells, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a John Deer tractor and an SUV claimed the life of a Wells, Minnesota man Tuesday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates 70-year-old Michael Wegner was driving the tractor north on Hwy. 22 about 20 miles west of Albert Lea when the tractor was struck by the northbound SUV traveling behind the tractor around 7:30 p.m. Wegner was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest Made in Rochester Mobile Home Shooting
Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers arrested 31-year-old Anthony Lindsey in the 800 block of 60th Ave. Southeast around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Police reportedly learned he was displaying a handgun in a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. Tuesday night when the firearm accidentally discharged around 7:30 p.m.
Over 108,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Minnesota Arrest
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are reporting what could be a record fentanyl bust in Minnesota and the upper Midwest. During a Thursday news conference Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters officers arrested 36-year-old Marcus Trice after responding to a financial card transaction fraud call at a Bloomington business. Hodges says the man from out of state had 108,943 M-30 pills laced with fentanyl.
Rochester Man Accused of Violating Probation Arrested for Fleeing
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police say a man scheduled to appear in court for a probation violation was arrested after attempting to flee police early Thursday morning. 27-year-old Cody Ambrose of Rochester is being referred to the Olmsted County Attorney on charges of fifth-degree drug possession and fleeing an...
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Convicted Armed Robber Arrested with Gun in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a convicted armed robber after reportedly finding a gun on him during a traffic stop. Conditional bail for 29-year-old Charles Lewis was set at $50,000 Thursday. He’s facing a felony ineligible firearm possession charge following the late morning traffic stop on Wednesday.
Bullet Strikes Mobile Home in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating the source of a gunshot that struck a mobile home along Marion Rd. Tuesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers responded to the residence in the 1600 block of Marion Rd. around 7:30 p.m. A 62-year-old man told officers he was standing by a dryer when he heard a loud noise and the dryer began smoking. The man said he moved the dryer away from the wall and saw a bullet fall to the ground.
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Man Accused of Threatening Rochester Bar Patrons With Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is behind bars after being accused of threatening bar patrons with a firearm Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the North Star Bar in the 500 block of Broadway Ave. North on the report of a subject, identified as 32-year-old Johnathan Terrell, walking around the area with a handgun around 8:40 p.m. A witness reportedly told police that Terrell appeared to be intoxicated and was seen passed out in a vehicle at the time of the call.
106.9 KROC
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kroc.com
Comments / 0