Florida State

KHON2

1st wet season storm to drop over islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Wastewater discharge advisory removed from Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning signs have since been removed from the Pearl Harbor area after 1,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled near a pier on Thursday, Sept. 29. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said the temporary warning signs were initially posted after a 12-inch wastewater line break spilled wastewater near Pier B-23. Utility workers secured the […]
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
KHON2

Honolulu observers watch election machine testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may see fewer political advertisements on TV lately, but expect them to ramp up again soon as we’re now just a little over a month away from the 2022 general election. Today the voting machines for the voter service centers on Oahu were tested...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Democratic Party: Gov. & Lt. Gov.

The General Election is happening next month on November 8. This morning, we’re introducing you to the Democratic ticket in the race for Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor Josh Green and State Representative Sylvia Luke joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the issues facing Hawaii and their platform.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Minimum wage goes up and so has everything else for businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Minimum wage workers in the islands got a raise over the weekend, as the state’s hourly wage increased by a dollar and 90 cents, a hike that may not seem like a drastic increase, but a small business owner said he is feeling the squeeze.  From $10.10 to $12 an hour, Hawaii’s […]
WAHIAWA, HI

