Read full article on original website
Related
1st wet season storm to drop over islands
HONOLULU (KHON2) – An early season cold front moving toward Hawaii from the north, will enhance rainfall chances across a portion of the islands this weekend. Widespread rainfall is expected across the western half of the state tonight, before overspreading the smaller central islands Sunday as the front weakens and drifts slowly eastward. Moderate trade […]
Wastewater discharge advisory removed from Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warning signs have since been removed from the Pearl Harbor area after 1,000 gallons of wastewater was spilled near a pier on Thursday, Sept. 29. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said the temporary warning signs were initially posted after a 12-inch wastewater line break spilled wastewater near Pier B-23. Utility workers secured the […]
Toxic chemicals in sunscreen that harm Hawaii’s reef
When visiting Hawaii and swimming in the ocean it is important to wear reef-friendly sunscreen.
PHOTOS: What Honolulu looked like in the 1900s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Lt. Gov. Josh Green
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona
Following a crowded field of candidates in the August primaries, the voters have decided to have Lt. Gov. Josh Green (D) and former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) face off on Nov. 8 in Hawaii’s gubernatorial election.
KHON2
Honolulu observers watch election machine testing
HONOLULU (KHON2) — You may see fewer political advertisements on TV lately, but expect them to ramp up again soon as we’re now just a little over a month away from the 2022 general election. Today the voting machines for the voter service centers on Oahu were tested...
Democratic Party: Gov. & Lt. Gov.
The General Election is happening next month on November 8. This morning, we’re introducing you to the Democratic ticket in the race for Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The current Lieutenant Governor Josh Green and State Representative Sylvia Luke joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss the issues facing Hawaii and their platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minimum wage goes up and so has everything else for businesses
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Minimum wage workers in the islands got a raise over the weekend, as the state’s hourly wage increased by a dollar and 90 cents, a hike that may not seem like a drastic increase, but a small business owner said he is feeling the squeeze. From $10.10 to $12 an hour, Hawaii’s […]
Comments / 0