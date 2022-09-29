ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

October Deemed First-Tee Greater Pasadena Month by Pasadena City Council

The month of October has been recognized as First Tee-Greater Pasadena Month by the Pasadena City Council in a proclamation signed by Mayor Victor Gordo on behalf of the city’s Councilmembers. First Tee-Greater Pasadena is a local organization helping kids and teens learn life lessons — through the game...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Society
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Pasadena, CA
Education
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Eagle Rock, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Society
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy

While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
IRVINE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Ellen Kramer Appointed Young & Healthy’s New Executive Director

Nonprofit organization Young and Healthy, which is dedicated to helping Pasadena area children who lack access to medical and dental care, has appointed Ellen Kramer, an experienced nonprofit leader and social justice advocate, as Executive Director. Kramer said there is nothing more important to her than investing the organization’s collective...
PASADENA, CA
citywatchla.com

Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court

The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sutter Health
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Tournament Of Roses Announces 2023 Float Judges

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has selected Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga as judges for the 2023 Float Awards sponsored by FTD. This year’s judges bring unique perspectives on parades and floral presentations. Nicole is the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Jennie was a four-time television producer of the Rose Parade on broadcast partner KTLA and is currently Director of Programming at Boston Globe Media. Lois is the owner of Lois Hiranaga Floral Design, specializing in destination wedding florals, lobby & resort flowers, convention florals and private residence interiorscape.
PASADENA, CA
thecorsaironline.com

'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles

Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
2urbangirls.com

Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied

LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago

In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy