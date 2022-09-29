The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has selected Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga as judges for the 2023 Float Awards sponsored by FTD. This year’s judges bring unique perspectives on parades and floral presentations. Nicole is the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Jennie was a four-time television producer of the Rose Parade on broadcast partner KTLA and is currently Director of Programming at Boston Globe Media. Lois is the owner of Lois Hiranaga Floral Design, specializing in destination wedding florals, lobby & resort flowers, convention florals and private residence interiorscape.

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO