pasadenanow.com
Historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Blvd. Soon to be Home to Lucid Motors Showroom
The historic Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard will soon be home to Lucid Motors, the California-based electric car company which observers describe as the industry’s first serious challenger to Tesla’s dominance in the high-end luxury EV market. The three-story gem is being revitalized by builder Abbott Construction...
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
October Deemed First-Tee Greater Pasadena Month by Pasadena City Council
The month of October has been recognized as First Tee-Greater Pasadena Month by the Pasadena City Council in a proclamation signed by Mayor Victor Gordo on behalf of the city’s Councilmembers. First Tee-Greater Pasadena is a local organization helping kids and teens learn life lessons — through the game...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mexican American History Association to Hold its Annual Honoree Luncheon Sunday
The Pasadena Mexican American History Association (PMAHA) will hold its annual honoree luncheon for families and supporters on October 2, at noon at Mijares Restaurant. The annual luncheon will be focused on the culture and history of Mexican Americans within the Pasadena community. At the event, PMAHA will honor two...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Khan & Kuo: They Are Doing Everything in Their Power to Undermine Our Local Democracy
While much of the news in recent years has focused on the erosion of democratic norms and values at the national level, here in Irvine we’ve also witnessed an extraordinary assault on democracy by Mayor Farrah Khan and her appointed Vice Mayor, Anthony Kuo, who are now running together for re-election to the Irvine City Council.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Pays Tribute to Late Pasadena Councilman John J. Kennedy at Public City Hall Memorial Today
Family, friends and former City Council colleagues will be among the hundreds of community members expected to gather outside City Hall Friday evening to celebrate the life of John J. Kennedy, a longtime Pasadena councilman who died in office on July 21 at age 61. The celebration is being organized...
pasadenanow.com
Ellen Kramer Appointed Young & Healthy’s New Executive Director
Nonprofit organization Young and Healthy, which is dedicated to helping Pasadena area children who lack access to medical and dental care, has appointed Ellen Kramer, an experienced nonprofit leader and social justice advocate, as Executive Director. Kramer said there is nothing more important to her than investing the organization’s collective...
citywatchla.com
Los Angeles Law to Protect Renters: City Has Taken Zero Landlords to Court
The city has not provided resources to thoroughly investigate complaints filed under the law. It has yielded no criminal prosecutions against landlords. Nor has it generated the civil lawsuits by tenants that supporters of the ordinance had hoped would deter abuses. City officials and aggrieved renters blame each other, but...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Tournament Of Roses Announces 2023 Float Judges
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has selected Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga as judges for the 2023 Float Awards sponsored by FTD. This year’s judges bring unique perspectives on parades and floral presentations. Nicole is the Telleen/Jorgensen Director of the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in Pasadena. Jennie was a four-time television producer of the Rose Parade on broadcast partner KTLA and is currently Director of Programming at Boston Globe Media. Lois is the owner of Lois Hiranaga Floral Design, specializing in destination wedding florals, lobby & resort flowers, convention florals and private residence interiorscape.
Westchester residents establish GoFundMe to pay for legal battle to remove homeless encampment
A group of neighbors who live near Westchester Park are fighting L.A. City Hall over a growing homeless encampment near the senior center and library.
thecorsaironline.com
'Viva Mexico!' Chanted Throughout Los Angeles
Chants of “Viva Mexico” filled the air during the East L.A. Mexican Independence Day Parade on Sunday, Sept. 18. The annual event was organized by the Council of Mexican Federations in North America (COFEM) and the Comité Mexicano Cívico Patriótico (CMCP). The parade began at 10 a.m. and traveled west down Cesar Chavez Avenue from Mednik Avenue to Gage Ave. Guest appearances were made by former Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, city council member Kevin De León, as well as L.A. mayoral candidates, Karen Bass and Rick Caruso.
Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Open in Los Angeles
Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing.
2urbangirls.com
Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied
LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Huntington Beach, Irvine And Buena Park Are Moving To 100% Renewable Energy
What you need to know about a new clean(er) power authority in Orange County.
postnewsgroup.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
spectrumnews1.com
The Wattstax concert made, changed LA history 50 years ago
In the wake of the Watts uprising, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted what was billed as the Black Woodstock. Thousands of Angelenos packed the stadium for Wattstax, a day long music festival headlined by Isaac Hayes. Music journalist RJ Smith joined "LA Times Today" with the story of the...
citywatchla.com
Rick Caruso Companies Prohibited from Suppressing Criticism of Caruso Campaign
Rick Caruso is a billionaire real estate developer running for Mayor of Los Angeles. He is also the owner of the Grove, which has hosted public expression promoting his campaign. The injunction was ordered in a case filed by local activists who had asked the mall for permission to express...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
ABA Journal
California bar announces probes of 2 prominent lawyers after report on mishandled settlement funds
The State Bar of California announced Tuesday that it is investigating two prominent Los Angeles lawyers in connection with the mishandled distribution of settlement funds paid by insurers for descendants of Armenian genocide victims. The lawyers under investigation are Mark John Geragos and Brian Stephen Kabateck, who are described as...
