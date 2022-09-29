Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO