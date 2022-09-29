ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video

A viral video of a cheerleader getting into a physical fight is trending on social media today. In the video, the cheerleader appears to getting into it with someone, before she's had enough. "This cheerleader bout that life," the account tweeted. The video of the cheerleader fight has gone viral.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Laura Rutledge's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon

ESPN's Laura Rutledge channeled some of her inner "Yellowstone" with her outfit on Saturday. On Twitter, one Rutledge's colleagues shared a photo of the SEC Network reporter, captioning the post:. "SEC Nation host/Yellowstone enthusiast." Rutledge even dropped a GIF from the critically acclaimed drama series in the replies. She didn't...
CELEBRITIES
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game

Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Disturbing Ohio State Mascot Photo Going Viral

A disturbing Ohio State Buckeyes mascot photo is going viral on Saturady. Ohio State's mascot, Brutus, is rocking a throwback look on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Dan Hope shared a photo of the disturbing look. This isn't the first time Brutus has gone viral this season. What a look for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News

Deion Sanders might not be at Jackson State for much longer. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is thriving at the HBCU program, though he's starting to garner serious interest from other schools, as well. Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday morning that both Auburn and Georgia Tech...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
