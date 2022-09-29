Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Photo
Few things in Ohio, if any, are as special as football season in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a national championship-caliber team on the field this year. Ohio State is off to an undefeated start to the season. Off the field, the Buckeyes cheerleading unit is as...
Look: Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Fight Video
A viral video of a cheerleader getting into a physical fight is trending on social media today. In the video, the cheerleader appears to getting into it with someone, before she's had enough. "This cheerleader bout that life," the account tweeted. The video of the cheerleader fight has gone viral.
Nick Saban Provides Injury Update on Alabama QB Bryce Young
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner left the game vs. Arkansas early after injuring his shoulder.
Look: Laura Rutledge's Outfit Went Viral On Saturday Afternoon
ESPN's Laura Rutledge channeled some of her inner "Yellowstone" with her outfit on Saturday. On Twitter, one Rutledge's colleagues shared a photo of the SEC Network reporter, captioning the post:. "SEC Nation host/Yellowstone enthusiast." Rutledge even dropped a GIF from the critically acclaimed drama series in the replies. She didn't...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Jimbo Fisher’s Truck Reportedly Towed at Texas A&M: LOOK
Nobody is safe from parking violations at Texas A&M, apparently. Even head football coach Jimbo Fisher must abide by the rules or risk being towed — at least according to one viral video. A video shared from the Barstool Texas A&M Twitter account this week shows what appears to...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News
The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News
A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Fans Are Convinced Prominent SEC Coach Is Trying To Get Himself Fired
With Auburn's late game performance on Saturday night, some college football fans are wondering if coach Bryan Harsin is trying to put himself out of his own misery. The questions began after a fourth quarter pick thrown by wide receiver Koy Moore on a trick play when Auburn was deep in enemy territory with the chance to take the lead.
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy
After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Look: Disturbing Ohio State Mascot Photo Going Viral
A disturbing Ohio State Buckeyes mascot photo is going viral on Saturady. Ohio State's mascot, Brutus, is rocking a throwback look on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Dan Hope shared a photo of the disturbing look. This isn't the first time Brutus has gone viral this season. What a look for...
Look: Fans Are Crushing Nick Saban For Postgame Interview On Saturday
Nick Saban isn't a fan of what sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked him following Alabama's big win over Arkansas this Saturday afternoon. Dell began the postgame interview about the Crimson Tide's resiliency, especially after losing quarterback Bryce Young to injury. Saban must have something in his ears because he seems...
Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job News
Deion Sanders might not be at Jackson State for much longer. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is thriving at the HBCU program, though he's starting to garner serious interest from other schools, as well. Bruce Feldman reported on Saturday morning that both Auburn and Georgia Tech...
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Coach Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders' name is getting hotter and hotter on the college football head coaching carousel. Saturday morning, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that two major programs could make a run at the Jackson State head coach. Georgia Tech and Auburn could both have interest in Coach Prime. "With Georgia...
Look: FOX Shows Brutal Iowa Football Graphic During Michigan Game
In case you weren't sure how bad Iowa's offense has been this season, FOX Sports has you covered. During the first quarter of the Michigan-Iowa game, FOX shared a graphic that shows where the Hawkeyes rank on offense in the Big Ten. At this moment, Iowa ranks last in scoring,...
Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach
Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
