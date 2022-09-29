Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Fire department talks Safe Haven Baby Boxes at Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — A rotary club meeting takes place at local hotel. Earlier Monday, the Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting at the DoubleTree Hotel. The guest speakers were Jackson Fire Department training officer Jana Compton and Jackson Med-Link West Tennessee Healthcare Communications Supervisor Christy Tillman. The meeting...
4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
WBBJ
Flea market returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local flea market hits the fairgrounds. Jackson’s Hub City Flea Market was held this weekend. A large number of vendors were in attendance with a lot of the community there to be seen. The vendors there had a great deal to offer. There was food, beauty...
WBBJ
Local nonprofit hosts inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant
JACKSON, Tenn.–One local nonprofit is inspiring young girls in a new way. Sisters With Aspiring Goals, also known as S.W.A.G., hosted its inaugural Miss Aspiration Pageant Saturday evening. The crowned winner will have the opportunity to interact in West Tennessee activities and throughout the community, to help bring inspiration...
WBBJ
Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
WBBJ
Local university hosts a special walk event
JACKSON, Tenn. —Local university hosts walk for Alzheimer’s. Union University held a walk event today to help fund and fight Alzheimer’s. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s event started at 10:00 a.m. with many people eager to show their support to end this terrible disease. The walk...
WBBJ
JMC library event will feature local author
JACKSON, Tenn. – JMC Library will feature a special West TN author. According to information from the Jackson-Madison County Library, the Friends of the Library have a special guest speaker lined up for its first Thursday program in October. On October 6, at 12:00 p.m. the library will welcome...
WBBJ
Community remembers legacy of James “Super” Wolfe
JACKSON, Tenn. — James Wolfe had many different names in the Jackson community, but he was most commonly referred to as “Super Wolfe.” The nickname came from his time playing football at Lane College in the 60s and it followed him into radio. While playing for Lane College, he earned an All American honor in Football in 1972 and made “Who’s Who” in American colleges and universities. He also pledged Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity in 1970, because he firmly “believes in culture for service and service to humanity.”
WBBJ
20th annual KJ100 bike tour returns to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts bike ride event. Known as the Kent Jones 100 Bicycle Century Tour +5K, the up to 100-mile bicycle ride, serves as a fundraiser for the JSCC foundation, raising money for student financial assistance. The bicycle tour began at 8:00 a.m. with many riders in...
WBBJ
Cultural festival returns to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — The International Food and Art Festival returns to the Hub city. Today, Jackson hosted the International Food and Art Festival with a large number of the community in attendance. Many individuals showed up supporting their culture and heritage. The festival went on today from 10:00 a.m....
WBBJ
Camp offers fine art skills to local kids
JACKSON, Tenn. –Two local organizations team up to teach the arts. According to social media posts from Jackson Recreation and Parks and The Ned, the two have teamed up to offer a fun program for youth in Jackson. Pine Arts Camp will take place in various parks around the...
WBBJ
Lane College prepares for Homecoming with midnight tradition
JACKSON, Tenn. — Students of a local college are excited to come together as they kick off their homecoming week. Lane College Student Government hosted a fun annual brunch on Sunday for their fellow students, before their takeover glow and light party. “This is the midnight breakfast, and the...
WBBJ
Crowd favorite returns to Praise in Unity
JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual event took place Sunday evening at the New Life Christian Center, where people gathered to praise the lord in unity. The 16th annual praise fest was conducted by Damon Gospel Productions. Robert Williams, an assistant of the productions and also a Lane Alum, shares the purpose...
WBBJ
Carroll Co. Mayor, Bethel President designate October as Domestic Violence Awareness month
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, joins in a month-long national campaign to educate communities and campuses across West Tennessee. Monday, Carroll County Mayor Joseph Butler, along with President Walter Butler of Bethel University, have written and signed a proclamation to...
radionwtn.com
Dr. Evans To Head Baptist Hospital-Carroll Co. ER
Huntingdon, Tenn.–Baptist Hospital-Carroll County has named Dr. Thomas Paul Evans director of its emergency department. Evans will manage overall operations for the emergency department, including planning, directing and coordinating staff and activities. He will also develop and implement policies and procedures to ensure the emergency department runs smoothly and efficiently.
Registration for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins Oct. 17 across the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program begins in October. Registration will take place for one week beginning Oct. 17. Participants must register in person, according to a release from the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has provided holiday gifts for children and seniors...
WBBJ
‘Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds’ opens at Discovery Park of America
UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Discovery Park of America’s annual pumpkin village has reopened with a twist from far, far away. “Pumpkin Village: Star Gourds” is now open at Discovery Park through October 31. Guests can enjoy a walk through the autumn wonderland and see their favorite...
WBBJ
Prayer service kicks off Homecoming week at Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college holds a prayer service to open homecoming. Lane College is excited to start celebrating homecoming week. Monday morning, the college had a prayer service to kick the week off. Several students were in attendance to show their support and school spirit. The prayer...
WBBJ
Local animal shelter waives adoption fees amid overcrowding
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local animal shelter overflowing with rescues is taking steps to get them adopted. “Our shelter is packed full,” said Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society Board Member Tiffany Pursell. “We have been well over capacity for a while now, but we are kind of at a point where we can’t continue to maintain. We are, as of today, at 110 dogs.”
KFVS12
Day three of 2022 Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo.
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third day of Cotton Carnival in Sikeston had lots of people eating good and having fun. It also allowed organizations like the Sikeston American Legion and First Assembly of God to raise funds for future projects. Jim Carter is the financial manager for the American...
