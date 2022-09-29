ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's all the Ubisoft DLC being cut from older PC games this week

By Jordan Gerblick
 4 days ago
Ubisoft has clarified exactly what content from its older games will be unavailable after a server shutdown happening this weekend.

To be clear, we've known about the server shutdown for a while now. Ubisoft recently delayed it from September 1 to October 1, at which point the online services for several older Ubisoft games will be shuttered alongside paid single-player DLC for the PC versions of the games.

Notably, the company is now confirming precisely which expansions will stop being available just two days before the planned server shutdown. Regardless, if you have these DLCs on PC or plan on buying them, you best do so before Saturday, October 1, as after that you'll only be able to access it on consoles.

Here's the full list of single-player content being removed from older Ubisoft games starting this weekend:

Assassin's Creed 3

  • Benedict Arnold
  • The Battle Hardened Pack
  • The Hidden Secrets Pack
  • The Tyranny of King Washington

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

  • Animus 1.0
  • Animus 2.0
  • Animus 3.0
  • The Da Vinci Disappearance

Far Cry 3 (2012 Release)

  • Hunter Pack
  • Lost Expeditions
  • Monkey Business
  • Predator
  • Warrior's Pack

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

  • Malik costume
  • Sand Wraith
  • Survival Mode Map

Silent Hunter 5

  • Allied Ships
  • U-Boats

To be completely clear, this content will still be playable on PC if you manage to buy or activate it before the cutoff date, but after that it's gone for good. It's also unclear whether the same DLC will be removed from the console versions of these games at some point in the future. Check out the full post from Ubisoft if you want the complete details about what's being decommissioned on various platforms.

For everything on the horizon, keep tabs on our comprehensive guide to video game release dates .

