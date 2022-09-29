Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid Ian recovery efforts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s rampage from Florida to the Carolinas. Florida now has 47 confirmed deaths. Ian was one of the strongest U.S. hurricanes on record when the Category 4 monster smashed ashore at midweek. Many storm victims were left isolated with limited cellphone service and lacking basic amenities like water and power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 customers in Florida were still without electricity.
Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others
Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive...
Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to...
Closer to peak color
More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown...
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Hy-Vee joins others in recalling various cheese boards, brie and baskets over listeria concerns
(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee announced on Monday they are joining other national retailers and recalling certain cheese boards, brie and baskets. Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling 8 products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
Nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year now open
(ABC 6 News) – Everyone remembers a favorite teacher, someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime. Minnesotans have the opportunity again this fall to nominate that unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Online nominations are open today through Nov. 14. The 2023 Teacher of the...
MN DNR urges farm machinery, off-road vehicle operators to use caution near dry vegetation
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging operators of heavy or agricultural equipment and off-road vehicles to exercise caution near dry vegetation especially during harvest season. Abnormally dry to severe drought conditions continue to persist across central and southern Minnesota, according the latest...
