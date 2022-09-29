ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

KAAL-TV

In Ian’s wake, Florida residents brave a slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
FLORIDA STATE
KAAL-TV

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid Ian recovery efforts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s rampage from Florida to the Carolinas. Florida now has 47 confirmed deaths. Ian was one of the strongest U.S. hurricanes on record when the Category 4 monster smashed ashore at midweek. Many storm victims were left isolated with limited cellphone service and lacking basic amenities like water and power. As of Sunday morning, nearly 850,000 customers in Florida were still without electricity.
FLORIDA STATE
KAAL-TV

Photographer rides out Ian to capture the storm for others

Chuck Larsen has lived on Sanibel Island for 12 years and until last week had never experienced a major hurricane. The 76-year-old who moved from California decided to ride out Hurricane Ian in his condominium with little idea of the horror he was about to go through. He filled his...
SANIBEL, FL
KAAL-TV

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
KAAL-TV

Prison reform advocate settles solitary confinement suit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has agreed to a settlement with Tennessee prison officials over their use of solitary confinement for pretrial detainees. Alex Friedmann sued the Tennessee Department of Correction last year, complaining that he was being housed in one of the most restrictive...
NASHVILLE, TN
KAAL-TV

Panel rejects $1M payouts to inmates given vaccine overdoses

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board on Monday rejected claims for $1 million payments for 52 prison inmates who were given six times the proper dose of COVID-19 vaccines last year. The three-member State Appeals Board, which considers state legal financial obligations, unanimously denied the claims from...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Governor’s office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and authorities reported at least four fatalities Saturday connected to the severe weather. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
KAAL-TV

Closer to peak color

More and more fall colors continue to pop up across our area. The latest from the Iowa DNR suggest that peak color will occur across northern and NE Iowa around the end of next week. The Minnesota DNR updated Mower and Fillmore county to “Near Peak” status. No doubt over the next two weeks we’ll be seeing some of the best color around our parts. The best is yet to come.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash of small plane into house investigated; 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Federal investigators hope to determine what caused a single-engine plane to crash into a house in northern Minnesota, killing three on board and narrowly missing two people asleep in the house. Officials say the Cessna 172 Skyhawk went down shortly before midnight Saturday in Hermantown...
HERMANTOWN, MN
KAAL-TV

Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
NEVADA STATE
KAAL-TV

Hy-Vee joins others in recalling various cheese boards, brie and baskets over listeria concerns

(ABC 6 News) – Hy-Vee announced on Monday they are joining other national retailers and recalling certain cheese boards, brie and baskets. Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling 8 products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay

More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
ONTARIO, CA
KAAL-TV

Nominations for 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year now open

(ABC 6 News) – Everyone remembers a favorite teacher, someone who motivates and inspires students for a lifetime. Minnesotans have the opportunity again this fall to nominate that unique educator for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Online nominations are open today through Nov. 14. The 2023 Teacher of the...
MINNESOTA STATE

