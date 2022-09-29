ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Handyman

This Car Air Freshener Makes Your Ride Smell Brand New—And Has Over 31,000 Amazon Ratings

It’s that time of year again—school carpool season. That means my car smells and looks something like a garbage dump covered in sweat, mud and snack wrappers. Instead of daily deep-cleaning, however, I reached for Chemical Guys New Car Smell Air Freshener. With over 31,000 Amazon ratings and an affordable price tag, I expected it to be good. I needed it to be good. Spoiler alert: it’s amazing—especially when you combine its power with one of the best car vacuums and a “carbage” can.
Family Handyman

Should You Prune Hydrangeas In the Fall?

I’m the proud owner of a hydrangea that is more than six feet tall and peaks out over my privacy fence so everyone can see its big football-shaped blooms. It’s a commonly grown kind, Hydrangea paniculata ‘Limelight.’. My neighbors often comment in late summer about how big...
buckinghamshirelive.com

How much it will cost to run an electric blanket this winter

The experts at have taken a deep dive into the data to discover how much it costs to run an electric blanket compared to heating this winter. Many people are looking for cheaper ways to stay warm as energy bills are set to increase again on October 1. A. spokesman...
Family Handyman

Ways to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

Picture this: You’re in the middle of making dinner and go to open a can of something you absolutely need for the recipe. Suddenly, your can opener breaks. Now you’re in a pickle — how can you open a can without a can opener?. Well, we wondered...
Texas State
Family Handyman

How To Care for Mums

I can never resist planting mums in the fall. My other flowers are fading, and here are these wonderful pops of color at the garden center. I usually end up buying a few mums for my front porch. Because I buy them when they are barely showing color, they are often still in full bloom on Halloween.
Family Handyman

How To Get Rid of Powdery Mildew on Plants

I couldn’t wait to dig up some of my dad’s peonies to plant in my own garden. I don’t know where he got them, but when I dug them up, they had already been in his garden for close to 40 years. And now they’ve been in my garden for more than 20 years!
Family Handyman

Can You Remove Dents in Your Car with a Plunger and Hot Water?

Since the 1970s, most vehicles have been designed to crumple under impact, absorbing as much energy as possible in an accident. The reason is safety. More force absorbed means less collateral damage and a greater chance the passengers will be unharmed. Trouble is, this design philosophy means many parts of...
Family Handyman

What to Know About Interior Trim and Molding

About 10 years ago, I remodeled a stair landing in a small Cape Cod-style home. It was a space between two upstairs bedrooms on either end of the home. Though less than 100 square feet, it consisted of more than 80 pieces of trim and molding. There was beadboard (a type of paneling), baseboard, quarter-round, chair rail, rail cap, door casing and inset knee wall doors (small access doors). The job took several days, but the finished result was one of my favorite projects I’ve ever tackled.
People

Cover Up Your Bare Floors with 'Gorgeous and Durable' Area Rugs That Are Up to 71% Off at Amazon

These stylish rugs start at just $60 Whether you've recently moved to a new place or feel like your home can use a light refresh, there is one item that can instantly transform a room: an area rug.  Even if you already have a fun decorative lamp and go-to throw blanket, you still might want to add some flare to the space with an eye-catching pattern or vibrant area rug. And if you're in the market for this household staple, then you're in luck because Amazon is having...
Family Handyman

The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden

Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Family Handyman

Buyer’s Guide to Ductless Range Hoods

As more homeowners tackle DIY projects around the home — especially in the kitchen — ductless range hoods are becoming more popular, in part because they’re relatively simple to install. What Is a Ductless Range Hood?. A ductless range hood (aka a ventless range hood) is an...
Family Handyman

What To Know About Kitchen Cabinet Refacing

Did you know the average cost of kitchen cabinets for a remodel is around $11,000? While kitchen remodels often come with a healthy return on investment, that’s still one big bill. Imagine if some of that money could go toward appliances, flooring or other custom touches. That could be...
Family Handyman

Should You Clean Glass Surfaces with Shaving Cream?

Streak-free glass has vexed amateur and pro cleaners for generations. Companies put out new product formulations constantly, promising to finally give us a flawless shine. According to TikTok’s cleaning corner #CleanTok, the answer has been in our bathrooms all along. It’s shaving cream!. Does shaving cream clean glass?...
Family Handyman

How to Hand Cut Dovetail Joints

Learn this centuries-old hallmark of craftsmanship. I’ve cut lots of dovetails over the years, some by hand, some with dovetail jigs and a router. If I’m doing a run of drawers, I’ll use the jig and router ten times out of ten. But for a small project, I’ll still cut them by hand.
Family Handyman

Why You Should Be Cleaning Your Walls Regularly

Humans built the first walls thousands of years ago, and we’ve been avoiding cleaning them ever since. Smudges around light switches? Of course. A sponge and some gentle soap, and those high-traffic spots are good as new. But the entire wall? Who wants to do that, let alone every...
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

