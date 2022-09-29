ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Defensive back Jimmy Smith has announced his retirement after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else. Smith hasn’t played anywhere this season, The Ravens held a news conference Monday with him, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for his official retirement.
BALTIMORE, MD
Colts’ Leonard makes season debut, then suffers concussion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaquille Leonard’s season debut ended quickly Sunday. The three-time All-Pro linebacker made his first appearance since undergoing back surgery in June then left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his Indianapolis Colts teammates near the goal line. Leonard stayed down for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles. Leonard was activated for the first time since undergoing back surgery in June.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

