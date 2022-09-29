INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Shaquille Leonard’s season debut ended quickly Sunday. The three-time All-Pro linebacker made his first appearance since undergoing back surgery in June then left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his Indianapolis Colts teammates near the goal line. Leonard stayed down for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles. Leonard was activated for the first time since undergoing back surgery in June.

