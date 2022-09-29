Andrew Callahan on Potential Challenges Facing the Patriots Without Mac Jones. Plus, James Jones Previews Pats vs. Packers.

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerry Jones Had Message For Mike McCarthy After Sunday's Win
Jerry Jones is a big fan of the job Mike McCarthy has done so far this season. The Dallas Cowboys owner met with the media following his team's 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders and wants people to give McCarthy more credit for what he's done since Dak Prescott got hurt.
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Why Tom Brady came back after retiring from the Bucs this offseason
The first thing I feel every morning is pain. It starts with the lower back, but as I slowly shake off the night of sleep and pull myself together, other spots of pain emerge. Both knees, of course. Then both shoulders, each of which has a torn labrum that needs surgical intervention. Some day I’ll get that done.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career
Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFC Standings: Vikings Hold the No. 2 Seed Through Four Weeks
The Vikings are off to a great start, but it's still very early in the 2022 season.
Everything You Need to Know About Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins—leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten team in the league. Can the fireworks continue in the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers? The Ringer will bring you up to speed on Week 4’s main story lines before the all-NFC West matchup concludes the latest round of games. Follow along below:
What’s Going on With NFL Offenses?
Through four games this NFL season, the Detroit Lions are the league’s highest-scoring team. Now, I could point out that they’re 1-3 after a 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks and have surrendered more points than all but 16 teams in league history through the first month of the season, but Dan Campbell wouldn’t want us to dwell on the negatives. The Lions are the NFL’s most consistent scoring machine at the moment, putting up at least 24 points in each of their games, and they haven’t done it by landing a franchise quarterback, or loading up with talented pass catchers, or finding the next play-calling genius. They did it by building the NFL’s most complex run game.
Industry Summit Thoughts, NFL Roundup, and Sorare Giveaway
Mike and Jesse record from Vegas at the Industry Summit and share their thoughts and experiences from the event thus far (1:00). Then, they review the week that was in the NFL (15:00) and share an exciting new contest they’re running in collaboration with Sorare (22:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi...
49ers-Rams Preview and a Look Ahead to Week 5
JJ and Raheem open by recapping the Week 4 slate and follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and 49ers and making their picks.
NFL Week 4 Takeaways: Nobody Can Stop Mahomes-Kelce, a Questionable Ravens Fourth-Down Call, and the Eagles Are the Best Team in the NFC
Kevin and Lindsay are back to share their takeaways from the Week 4 slate of games, this week joined by James Jones. They discuss how the Chiefs are back on track after their win over the Bucs (1:53), the Packers narrowly escaping a weak Patriots team (9:56), the end of Ravens-Bills (18:37), what the AFC West looks like after the Raiders’ win over the Broncos (26:11), why the Eagles currently look like the best team in the NFC (31:49), and the latest on NFL concussion protocols (51:06), and more.
Mets Blow NL East Title and Jets Come Back in Zach’s Return
(00:53) — METS: The Mets get swept in their most important series of the season, and now focus on their wild-card matchup this weekend. (06:45) — JETS: The Jets win in Pittsburgh for the first time in years, sparked by a game-winning drive from Zach Wilson. (12:03) —...
Week 4 Recap: The Bills Come Back to Beat the Ravens, the Eagles Remain Undefeated, the Chiefs Offense Explodes
Nora, Steven, and Ben start by recapping the Bills’ comeback win on the road over the Ravens. They discuss the quarterback battle between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, controversial coaching decisions from John Harbaugh, and more (1:17). Then, Nora and Steven go through their winners and losers from the week, which included the Eagles, Chiefs, Falcons, Steelers, and more (18:03).
