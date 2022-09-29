Read full article on original website
'Doomsday is back': How a stellar defense has carried Cowboys to a 3-1 start and hearkened memories of the glory days
FRISCO, Texas — Micah Parsons sat in his mahogany locker on the defensive side of the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium locker room, the linebacker’s jersey removed but a shoulder-padded undershirt intact. His defense had just held the Washington Commanders to only 10 points in the Cowboys’ third straight win. But this week was just the latest statement by the Cowboys D.
