The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is receiving about $20,000 in grants to be used for tools to help keep the public and officers safe. The grants come from AAA (Triple A) and allowed the purchase of special goggles meant to show the effects of cannabis impairment and a new warning system in squad cars that broadcasts to motorists when they are coming up to crash scene.

KENDALL COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO