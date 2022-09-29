Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced For Possessing Firearm in Grundy Co.
An out-of-state man was recently sentenced in a Grundy County court case. Andrew Tipton, 32, of Atchison, Kansas was charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, both class three felonies and for the unlawful possession of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, a class four felony.
1470 WMBD
FOP: Fulton County man should never have caused drug-related crime in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man faces a host of charges following a police chase last week in Farmington, and a state organization says it could have been prevented. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police says had a Fulton County judge not let Ryan Kinnamon, 35 of Lewistown, out on a personal recognizance bond earlier this year, Kinnamon wouldn’t allegedly have caused the chase in Bartonville last week.
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
Suspect dead following Onarga home invasion
ONARGA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a home invasion on Saturday evening. Police went to the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave. Deputies spoke with the alleged victim’s daughter when a single gunshot rang out from inside the garage. Deputies attempted to secure the scene awaiting additional […]
WAND TV
Kankakee man allegedly invades home, dies by self-inflicted gunshot
ONARGA, Ill. (WAND) - A Kankakee man has died from self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly invading a home with a gun and fleeing the property. Iroquois County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a report of invasion/person with a gun at a residence in the 600 block of W. Lincoln Ave in Onarga Saturday evening.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for teen charged in Peoria’s 18th homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A teenager is remains in custody on $2 million bond after he was charged with committing the city’s 18th homicide almost two weeks ago. The 16-year-old male — who is not yet being named publicly — was in Peoria County Court Friday for his first appearance since being arrested.
Juvenile stabbed during fight in Illinois Friday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a juvenile was stabbed during a fight Friday evening. Just after 7:30 p.m. Friday, police were called to a local hospital after a juvenile was brought there with a stab wound. Officers were informed the juvenile was involved in a mutual fight with […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Sheriff's Office gets new tools with grants
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is receiving about $20,000 in grants to be used for tools to help keep the public and officers safe. The grants come from AAA (Triple A) and allowed the purchase of special goggles meant to show the effects of cannabis impairment and a new warning system in squad cars that broadcasts to motorists when they are coming up to crash scene.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, October 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 66-year-old Alex Fedosenko for possession of a controlled substance. He...
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files charges after Peoria Speedway brawl injures young boy
PEORIA, Ill. – A Bureau County man has been charged by a grand jury in Peoria with punching a young boy during a larger brawl at the Peoria Speedway in late-July. Anthony Hickman, 27, of Princeton faces two Class-3 Felony counts of Aggravated Battery. He’s out of jail after prosecutors filed similar charges earlier in the month.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to nearly 8 years on gun charge
A Bloomington man was sentenced Thursday to nearly eight years in prison on a weapons charge. U.S. District Judge Joe McDade sentenced Lamel Johnson, 39, to seven years and eight months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors said Johnson acted as armed security during a...
Illinois Woman Says Suspects Robbed Her So She Hit Them with Car
If you want something done, sometimes it's best to just do it yourself. That appears to be the mantra of an Illinois woman who told police 5 suspects robbed and attacked her so she hit them with her own car. The Peoria Police Department shared this interesting crime story on...
Central Illinois Proud
25 years for Karrie Brunswig, driver in November’s deadly hit-and-run
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed 10-year-old Troy Erving in November 2021 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Karrie Brunswig appeared in court Thursday to receive her sentencing for an incident in which she was driving under the influence of cocaine when she was involved in a hit-and-run accident, resulting in the child’s death.
WAND TV
Former church pastor accepts plea agreement; pleads guilty to grooming
MACON COUNTY (WAND)- A former church pastor accepted a plea agreement in court on Friday, pleading guilty to Count II Grooming, a Class 4 felony. Joseph Krol, 38, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate Snapchat messages to a 15-year-old minor from Oreana. A sworn affidavit said Krol asked the child to take part in a "true online confessions game" on Oct. 7, 2021 when he allegedly contacted them.
WSPY NEWS
Accused Major Drug Dealer Arrested in Grundy Co.
The Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad with the assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested a major drug dealer on Old Stage Road in Morris on September 27th. Trevor Sokolinski, 24, of Morris was charged with Manufacturing and Delivering more than 900 grams of Ecstasy, a Super Class X felony; Manufacturing and Delivering between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class two felony; Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, a class three felony and three counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, all class four felonies.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man sentenced to 92 months in prison for possession of a firearm
(25 News Now) - A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 92 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the Thursday sentencing hearing for Lamel Johnson, 39, of the 600 block of East Walnut Street, the...
Champaign man shot during argument, nearby school locked down
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old Champaign man is is recovering in the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon. Officers responded to an apartment complex near White Street and Kenwood Road around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting with injury. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and […]
WSPY NEWS
Joliet casino evacuated after bomb threat
A casino and hotel in Joliet had to be evacuated after a bomb threat Saturday night. It happened around 10:20. Police say the Hollywood Casino, in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, had received call from a man claiming there were multiple bombs that would be detonated remotely. After the...
25newsnow.com
Body found, identified near Taft Homes Thursday; homicide investigation begins
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner is ID’ing a body found in the 600 block of Northeast Adams Street in Peoria on Friday. Autopsy on the man, Kenneth Charles Bryant, 66, and reportedly homeless, demonstrated he suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck by another person.
